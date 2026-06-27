Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for the second time

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for the second time

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced that its leader, Mahrang Baloch, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time, days after a Pakistani court sentenced her to life imprisonment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for the second time
Image Credit: (Image Credit: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag police conduct anti-drone mock drill to track rogue aerial threats
amarnath yatra 20268 min ago
2
Chhattisgarh21 min ago
3
Abhishek Sharma21 min ago
4
Artificial intelligence30 min ago
5
PoK PM50 min ago