Balochistan Declares Independence: Balochistan has a troubled history of alleged backstabbing and annexation. From fighting to escape Pakistan's hold to declaring support for India, Balochistan has fiddled with more than one insurgency in the past. And now, according to several reports, Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch on Wednesday declared independence from Pakistan.

Balochistan's Brief History

Balochistan has been demanding freedom for more than a few decades now. After the British left the Indian subcontinent -- divided -- Kalat, now a part of Balochistan, was annexed by Pakistan in 1948. Since the annexation, Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province (area-wise), has seen multiple insurgencies.

Balochistan is thinly populated and largely underdeveloped. However, it is rich in several natural resources. The natives of the province do not appreciate the presence of the Pakistani military in the region.

Fast forward to the present, a Baloch rights group, Paank, in a post on X, strongly condemned the alleged pattern of "enforced disappearances" perpetrated by the Pakistani Security Forces in Balochistan.

Why is it in news?

Although Mir Yar Baloch's declaration of independence from Pakistan is symbolic, it succeeded in drawing eyeballs to the matter that Balochistan faces. In a post on X, he posted, "One renowned journalist asked me. Question: Is the date of independence of Balochistan be declared when Pakistani army leaves Baloch soil?"

"We have already declared our independence on 11 August 1947 when Britishers were leaving Balochistan, and the subcontinent," he added.

In another post, he urged the Indian media and others not to refer to Balochs as ‘Pakistan's own people’.

He said, "Dear Indians patriot media, the YouTube comrades, the intellectuals fighting to defend Bharat are suggested not to refer to Balochs as "Pakistan's Own People" We are not Pakistani, we are Balochistani."

Finally, he added in another post that Balochistan fully supports India's decision to ask Pakistan to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indo-Pak Conflict: The Recent Event

After the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

New Delhi also announced a series of diplomatic and punitive measures against Islamabad after the Pahalgam attack. At a time when the Islamic state is facing a volatile situation with India, it seems like reports of insurgency or claims of independence from Balochs could undermine its hand at an international level.

Can Baloch's Independence Declaration Hurt Pakistan Internationally?

The declaration of freedom could invite international attention from human rights councils and lead to an investigation into the matters that the Balochs have raised. In addition, such an event has the potential to raise questions about Pakistan's legitimacy at the international level.

While India continues to fact-check various claims made by Pakistan after the recent conflict and debunk them, this instance of Balochistan's declaration of independence could cause damage to Pakistan's image.