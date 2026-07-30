/'We will take back our freedom': Exiled free Balochistan movement leader Sadiq Raisani issues stern warning to Pakistan

Exiled free Balochistan movement leader Advocate Sadiq Raisani has claimed that the ongoing movement in Balochistan is a struggle for self-determination. He said the Baloch people are continuing their fight to regain what they believe was their freedom.
In an exclusive interview with DNA journalist Abhijeet, the Free Balochistan Movement leader, who is currently living in exile in Finland also said that multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have come at a high cost to the indigenous Baloch population while primarily benefiting central state institutions.
"Freedom is what the Baloch are still fighting for today, and they will continue this struggle until they regain their freedom. We were free before, and later our land was occupied. But we will take back our freedom," Raisani said.
Watch full interview here: Will Pakistan break again? Balochistan's time bomb waiting to explode
When asked about the overrepresentation of Punjabis in Pakistan's military, judiciary, and civil services, Raisani alleged that those in power systematically promote people from their own community. He claimed that major urban development in cities such as Lahore has been driven by resources extracted from Balochistan, while local people continue to struggle to earn a living or secure jobs in multinational companies operating in the region.
"They are in control, so they promote their own people. When I look at Lahore on social media, I see how much it has developed. But that development has come from the resources of the Pashtuns and the Baloch. Meanwhile, my people struggle to earn a living. Even in multinational companies, Punjabis hold most of the jobs," he said.
Commenting on the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, healthcare, and education across large parts of Balochistan, Raisani alleged that the underdevelopment is part of a deliberate policy to prevent the Baloch people from achieving economic independence or making stronger demands for their constitutional rights.
"Yes, it has been done deliberately so that the Baloch cannot develop. Punjabis teach other communities to become dependent instead of teaching them to stand on their own feet," he said.
Speaking about international projects, particularly Chinese investments in Gwadar under CPEC, Raisani claimed that Islamabad is using foreign partnerships to exploit Balochistan's natural resources. He also alleged that the local insurgency has acted as a shield against demographic change. According to him, without resistance, large-scale settlement by non-locals would have changed the region's electoral landscape.
"At present, Pakistan is completely dependent on China and is using this partnership to exploit Balochistan's resources. If the Baloch had not resisted and the fifth Baloch insurgency had not taken place, today millions of Punjabis would have settled in Baloch areas and they would have won elections instead of the local Baloch people. That is why the Baloch launched the fifth insurgency with foresight to defend their homeland. These mega projects have come at a heavy cost for the people of Balochistan," he said.
Raisani’s remarks come amid continued reports of alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan. The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), a rights organisation monitoring developments in the region, has reported an increase in killings and enforced disappearances.
According to the organisation’s latest report, 77 people were killed in Balochistan during June, including 76 men and one woman. The identities of 42 victims could not be independently verified.
The report stated that 19 of those killed were previously reported as forcibly disappeared persons. Of these, four were allegedly abducted in June and killed within the same month, while the remaining 15 had disappeared in earlier months.
The HRCB said alleged encounters were the most frequently documented cause of death, accounting for 39 cases. Target killings accounted for 12 cases, alleged fake encounters for 10 cases, custodial killings for nine cases, body discoveries for three cases, and honour killings and indiscriminate firing for two cases each.
The organisation alleged that Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) was linked to the highest number of reported incidents, with 53 cases, followed by unknown perpetrators with 14 cases. State-backed death squads and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were each linked to five cases.
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