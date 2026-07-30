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'We will take back our freedom': Exiled free Balochistan movement leader Sadiq Raisani issues stern warning to Pakistan

Exiled Baloch leader Advocate Sadiq Raisani speaks about Balochistan, Pakistan, CPEC, Gwadar, development, representation and the Baloch movement in an exclusive interview.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
'We will take back our freedom': Exiled free Balochistan movement leader Sadiq Raisani issues stern warning to Pakistan
Image Credit: Zee News.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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