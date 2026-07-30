/'We will take back our freedom': Exiled free Balochistan movement leader Sadiq Raisani issues stern warning to Pakistan

"At present, Pakistan is completely dependent on China and is using this partnership to exploit Balochistan's resources. If the Baloch had not resisted and the fifth Baloch insurgency had not taken place, today millions of Punjabis would have settled in Baloch areas and they would have won elections instead of the local Baloch people. That is why the Baloch launched the fifth insurgency with foresight to defend their homeland. These mega projects have come at a heavy cost for the people of Balochistan," he said.