The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a detailed timeline of its operations for 34 individual attacks carried out in Balochistan between October 9 and October 20. The militant organization reports that it successfully killed 23 Pakistani security personnel, including army soldiers, military intelligence agents, and affiliated militiamen, while suffering losses of six BLA militants in exchange for armed encounters.
Details of the organization's released log book are presented below in terms of sustained combat actions across several districts of Balochistan, targeting supply convoys, military convoys, and checkpoints:
October 9-13: Operations commenced in Nasirabad of the Turbat district, after which an IED explosion struck a military vehicle in the Sharag area of the Harnai district, killing three soldiers and wounding four. In addition, commercial vehicles of the Quetta-Taftan route in Dalbandin district were seized.
October 14-15: Ambushes were conducted in Dasht Baba of the Mastung district, in which two soldiers were killed and vehicles were damaged. Additional attacks took place in the vicinity of Khuzdar. Also, a BLA penalty was meted out against some informants in the Kharan and Noshki districts, while an army outpost at the Qila Abdullah district was reportedly blown up using explosives.
October 16–17: A sniper and close-quarters ambush near Dasht in the Kech district resulted in three soldier fatalities. Concurrently, security forces launched gunship helicopter operations in Khuzdar's Bagbana region to counter insurgent movements.
October 18–20: Insurgents blockaded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in Khuzdar's Karkh area for three hours, seizing military supplies and capturing an active-duty soldier named Nadir Ali. Subsequent IED attacks in Surab and Chagai targeted bomb disposal squads and military transport.
The BLA claims these operations enforce a deliberate "economic blockade" strategy, utilizing highway checkpoints and targeted ambushes to disrupt state logistical arteries.
While Pakistani military authorities have not officially corroborated the comprehensive casualty figures released by the insurgent group, security forces have ramped up counter-insurgency sweeps, search operations, and aerial surveillance across Khuzdar, Chagai, and surrounding districts to regain tactical control of regional transit routes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.