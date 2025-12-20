‘Balochi Dastar’ For Modi: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi With Its Highest Civilian Honour

New Delhi: The government of the Republic of Balochistan in exile has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred its highest civilian honour, the Balochi Dastar, next year. The award is being presented as a symbol of gratitude, unity and enduring friendship with India.

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch thanked India for its continued moral support, saying the recognition reflects strong emotional bond the Baloch people feel with the country and its citizens.

The announcement was made by representatives of the exiled Baloch government, many of whom live across different countries because of fear of persecution. The leaders have repeatedly alleged that Pakistan’s military maintains control over Balochistan through force.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Mir Yar Baloch wrote, “The Republic of Balochistan proudly announces that in 2026, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be honoured with Balochistan’s highest civilian award, the Balochi Dastar, as a symbol of gratitude, unity and lasting friendship.”

He elaborated the decision, saying that the award is aimed at celebrating and highlighting their “centuries-old friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect with India and Indian brothers and sisters and to further expand people-to-people contact”. The civilian honour will be accorded to PM Modi through his representatives.

What Is Balochi Dastar?

Explaining the significance of the honour, Baloch said the award carries a cultural and emotional meaning. “The Balochi Dastar is not merely an award. It is Balochistan’s highest civilian honour, a sacred symbol of trust, unwavering friendship and eternal brotherhood.

This traditional Baloch turban, which is tied with dignity and pride, is bestowed only upon select individuals who stand firmly with the Baloch nation in its pain, dreams and struggle.

He added that receiving the Balochi Dastar also carries responsibility.

“The person who receives the Balochi Dastar carries a responsibility to nurture this bond of friendship, protect it with heart and soul and guide it towards its ultimate goal, the day Balochistan breathes freely as a sovereign nation. Sixty million patriotic Baloch people sincerely honour those nations and friends who understand our pain and our struggle. We are deeply grateful to the 1.4 billion people of India, who have consistently provided moral and media support for the legitimate cause of Balochistan, helping our voice reach far and wide,” he said.

Reference To PM Modi’s 2016 Red Fort Speech

Baloch also recalled PM Modi’s Independence Day address in 2016. “We fondly remember the moment when, on August 15, 2016, from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi spoke with courage and warmth about the people of Balochistan. That moment touched our hearts. Honouring the prime minister of India with the Balochi Dastar acknowledges his role in highlighting Balochistan’s challenges through India’s media, even though India has not so far extended official or material support to our independence movement,” he said.

Hope For A New Phase In India-Balochistan Ties

Looking ahead, the Baloch leader expressed hope that 2026 would open a new chapter in relations.

“We hope that 2026 will bring a new direction to Balochistan-India relations, enabling leaders on both sides to cooperate for peace, progress, prosperity and security in the region and to explore better pathways in diplomacy, politics, economy, defence and culture,” he said.

BREAKING NEWS;



The Republic of Balochistan proudly announces that in 2026, Bharat’s Prime Minister Modi Ji will be conferred Balochistan’s highest civilian honor, the “Balochi Dastar”, as a symbol of gratitude, solidarity, and enduring friendship@narendramodi @PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/3VxMbqgGwn — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) December 18, 2025

He also referred to PM Modi being honoured in Oman. “The Republic of Balochistan views very positively the prestigious honours conferred upon India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in Oman, especially the Order of Oman (First Class), the Sultanate’s highest civilian award,” he added.

This honour was bestowed on December 18 by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Oman diplomatic relations in recognition of his outstanding contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. This is seen as a sign of India’s growing acceptance and respect in the Muslim world.

Role Of The Baloch Community In Oman

Baloch also highlighted the role of the Baloch community living in Oman.

“A major foundation of this heartfelt respect is the vibrant Baloch community residing in Oman, which has lived there for centuries and holds influential positions in government, civil roles, the military, bureaucracy and key decision-making institutions. They regard PM Modi as a true friend of both Balochistan and Oman, hold him in high esteem and convey their best wishes for his good health and long life,” he concluded.