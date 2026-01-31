Advertisement
Pakistan: Multiple casualties as Baloch separatists launch coordinated attacks across Balochistan
BALOCH LIBERATION ARMY

Pakistan: Multiple casualties as Baloch separatists launch coordinated attacks across Balochistan

At least four police officers were killed in a series of coordinated gun and suicide attacks by the BLA across Balochistan, including Quetta and Gwadar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A series of coordinated attacks hit Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least four police officers and causing several districts to go on high alert. Ethnic Baloch separatists claimed responsibility for these synchronized strikes, which aimed at security installations and government centers.

Security forces targeted in multi-district strike

A senior security official in Quetta stated that the attacks involved gunfire and suicide bombings. The coordinated offense struck multiple key locations at the same time, including:

  • Quetta (Provincial Capital)
  • Gwadar (Port City)
  • Pasni
  • Mastung
  • Nushki

"At least four policemen were killed in Quetta alone," the official told AFP under the condition of anonymity. Local authorities in at least four districts confirmed that the situation remained unstable and was not fully controlled as of Saturday evening.

Military labels attacks 'poorly executed'

In Islamabad, military officials acknowledged the scale of the operation but minimized its effectiveness. While they confirmed that the attacks occurred in various areas, a senior military source referred to the militants' efforts as "ineffective."

"The attacks were coordinated but poorly executed," the official said, noting that the limited damage resulted from "poor planning and a quick collapse under effective security response." The military has not yet provided an official casualty count from their side.

BLA claims responsibility for insurgency

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the area’s most notable separatist group, released a statement claiming responsibility for the violence. The group said its fighters targeted military outposts, police units, and government officials as part of their ongoing push for provincial autonomy.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has faced a decades-long insurgency. Militants often attack security forces and foreign nationals, citing complaints about the exploitation of the region's natural resources.

