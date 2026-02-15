Balochistan crisis: Pakistan faces scrutiny over missing Balochs

Pakistan's security forces face fresh criticism over claims of enforced disappearances, with at least seven people reportedly missing from Panjgur and Karachi.

A student is among the missing, which is increasing worry for families who have dealt with similar disappearances before, according to The Balochistan Post.

The report further states that residents described a recent raid in Pulabad, a locality of Panjgur, where armed personnel carried out house searches and detained at least six people. Eyewitnesses said the individuals were transported to unknown locations.

Locals named two victims as Inayat and Rasheed, though other identities remain unverified. Zulfiqar, a 23-year-old from Tasp and son of Hameed, was reportedly grabbed from a marketplace on February 13.

Locals claim men from a state-backed armed group, known as a death squad, took part. Since then, relatives have heard nothing about his fate.

Another worrying case is Zakir Noor, a Panjgur student allegedly picked up in Karachi on December 30, 2025.

The Baloch rights group Paank, which tracks such cases, says security personnel grabbed him without legal documents or charges. Noor hasn't contacted his family since then, raising fears he was moved to a secret detention center where many face torture or worse, as noted by The Balochistan Post.

Paank warns that secret detention puts people at great risk and breaks international rules against random arrests. Activists note it mostly hits students and young men who move to big cities for school or jobs.

The Pakistan authorities haven't responded to the claims yet, according to The Balochistan Post.

Pakistan has been under the global lens recently with the increased Balochistan attacks by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA ) militants in late January 2026, killing dozens, surging enforced disappearances like those in Panjgur and Karachi, and Pakistani military counter-operations claiming over 200 insurgents killed.

(with ANI inputs)

