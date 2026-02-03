Balochistan fear rattles Pakistan: Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admits 'we can’t handle..’

Pakistan has been struggling to restore control in Balochistan as the situation escalates drastically. Recently, while addressing the national assembly, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was heard saying that ‘The area (Balochistan) is very gigantic, it is difficult to manage the region due to its sheer size.’

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's stark admission that Pakistan "can't handle" the escalating insurgency has fueled fears of provincial collapse, as separatists block highways and target infrastructure in the resource-rich region.

Balochistan's unrest has spiked dramatically in the past couple of days, with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launching coordinated attacks across multiple districts, killing dozens, including civilians and security forces.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistani forces on the other hand have calimed of, eliminating over 145 BLA militants in intense operations, amid accusations of foreign backing from Afghanistan and India.

‘Managing it a gigantic task’: Khwaja Asif’s surrender

Pakistan’s Defence Minister made a statement in the National Assembly that it is a gigantic task to manage the area, referring to the vast territory of Balochistan Province. He also added that Pakistan faces terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but the presence of security forces is huge.

He further added that Balochistan’s geography is not like that of Punjab and Sindh province, providing an advantage to the Balochs.

The most stark statement made in the assembly by Pakistan’s Defence Minister was admitting to the drawbacks of his security forces and the shortage of advanced weaponry.

During his speech, he said, the Balochistan rebels own advanced weapons, with rifles worth 20 lakh Pakistani rupees, and admitted that the Pakistan security forces lack the weapons.

‘Baloch rebels own heat-detecting lasers worth 4000 to 5000 dollars, which our security forces lack, with a total gear of 20,000 dollars, added Asif.

Is Pakistan on the verge of a collapse?

Khwaja Asif’s remarks signal a crisis Pakistan faces in the Balochistan region. Are the Pakistan forces handicapped?

Pakistan faces growing fears of collapse as Balochistan's tensions boil over with deadly attacks by separatists. The coordinated strikes killed dozens, including civilians and police, prompting Pakistani forces to kill over 145 militants in response. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's warning that the country "can't handle" the insurgency highlights stretched resources amid economic woes and threats to key projects like China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While if not on the immediate verge of total breakdown, the unrest signals big risks from local anger over resource grabs and disappearances. Security crackdowns buy time but fail to fix root issues. Without political talks and aid, violence could spread, echoing past crises and weakening Islamabad's grip.

The ignored mineral-rich province

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province, which sits on a treasure trove of minerals like copper, gold, coal, chromite, and rare earths worth trillions, yet locals see little benefit as profits flow to Islamabad and foreign firms.

Recent attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army targeted these resource sites, hitting CPEC projects and highways to protest exploitation, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits the military can't cope.

Grievances boil over because mining deals like Reko Diq give locals just 2% royalties despite massive reserves, 5.9 billion tons of copper-gold ore alone. Chief Minister Bugti calls these resources "collective property," but enforced disappearances and poverty fuel separatists who block extraction, according to a report by the Dawn. As violence disrupts $6-8 trillion in untapped rare earths vital for global tech, Pakistan risks losing control of its richest land.

























