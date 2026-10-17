A powerful earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, occurred in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, around 10:06 AM. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data identified the epicenter approximately 48 kilometers west-northwest of Khuzdar at 28.02°N 66.20°E.
The quake occurred at only 10 kilometers depth, emitting enormous mechanical energy close to the surface and leading to considerable ground shaking in Khuzdar, Kharan, and Kalat.
Quakes taking place at shallower focal depths (under 70 kilometers) transfer much more vibrational energy directly to the surface than do the deep-seated ones.
Seismic waves traveled to Khuzdar's downtown in an estimated 14 seconds since the break of a fault.
As deep quakes lose force while transferring their vibrations upward, often 10 kilometers is enough for sharp surface acceleration, which leads to structural cracks in mud-bricks and non-reinforced houses and causes mass panic in local population.
The province lies atop a very active triple junction of three large tectonic plates:
Tectonic forces: Constant pressure and motion between the Indian, Eurasian, and Arabian plates cause great stress buildup in active fault lines in the area.
Pattern from history: Fault movement generally causes medium to strong earthquakes in this area.
Earthquake frequency: Although mega-earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 6.0 are rare, those between 5.5 and 5.9 in magnitude do take place in the province occasionally.
The preliminary reports from the administrative bodies from the region confirm that there were no casualties or any building collapses at this point. Nonetheless, disaster management agencies in the region are on high alert regarding potential hazards to vulnerable buildings in the rural areas near Khuzdar.
Geophysicists predict that aftershocks usually come after medium-depth quakes. It is suggested by the authorities in the area to keep clear of unreinforced masonry buildings.
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