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Mastung drone strike: BYC alleges civilian home targeted in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has urged the UN to investigate an alleged Pakistani drone strike that destroyed a civilian livelihood in Mastung, Balochistan.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Mastung drone strike: BYC alleges civilian home targeted in Balochistan
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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