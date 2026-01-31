Operation Herof 2.0: Baloch rebels seize banks and overrun police stations in massive escalation | SHOCKING VIDEO

The province of Balochistan experienced chaos on Saturday, January 31, as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched "Operation Herof 2.0." This coordinated attack hit over 12 locations and shocked both Islamabad and the military headquarters in Rawalpindi. The BLA has called this operation the "next phase" of their fight for independence. They are targeting military posts, ISI offices, and civil administration centres in districts like Quetta, Gwadar, Nushki, and Mastung.

Banks looted and buildings destroyed

In one of the most daring acts of the offensive, BLA fighters reportedly took over the Faysal Bank building in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area. After allegedly stealing millions in cash and grabbing weapons, the militants used mortar shells and rockets to demolish the building.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Eyewitnesses described a frightening scene. "The explosion was so powerful I thought the house would fall on us," said Rubina Ali, a resident of Kali Deeba. In the city center, office worker Ayaz Ahmed noted that the blasts shook entire buildings, leaving streets covered in dust and civilians fleeing.

PAKISTAN Quetta: Attack with mortar shells at the entrance of Faysal Bank in Hazar Ganji, armed men entered inside. pic.twitter.com/oFXf4nMK7F — OSINT PAKISTAN (@OSINT_Pak_) January 31, 2026

Coordinated attacks across 12 districts

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch confirmed that the attacks are a continuation of the "Black Storm" campaign (Operation Herof 1.0), which began in August 2024. Saturday's assaults included:

Overrunning police stations: Police stations in Sariab, Eastern Bypass, and Mastung were reportedly captured, and police vehicles were set on fire.

Escapes reported: In Mastung, several prisoners escaped after rebels took control of the local jail.

CTD headquarters taken: In Nushki, militants claimed to have taken over the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office.

BLA leadership issues defiant message

After the attacks, BLA Commander-in-Chief Bashir Zeb Baloch released a video statement. Zeb, who has led since 2018, has guided the BLA toward high-profile, coordinated urban warfare. In his message, he promised to escalate the conflict to compel the Pakistani state to end its "occupation" of Balochistan.

Heavy casualties and state response

Conflicting reports about the death toll have emerged as the conflict continues.

Official Claims: Pakistan’s military wing, the ISPR, reported that security forces successfully repelled the attacks, killing between 58 and 60 militants. They also confirmed the deaths of 10 security personnel.

Casualty Details: Four policemen were confirmed dead in Quetta alone. Reports indicate that at least 11 civilians, including women and children, were caught in the crossfire.

Communications Blackout: The government has shut down internet services in several districts and stopped train services across the province as a security precaution.

As of Sunday morning, the situation remains dynamic, with Pakistani officials stating that "clearance operations" are still ongoing to neutralize the fleeing militants.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Multiple casualties as Baloch separatists launch coordinated attacks across Balochistan