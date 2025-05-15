Balochistan: The Rebellion Pakistan Can’t Silence Or The World Ignore

Before 1947, Balochistan was part of British India. It included territories directly governed by the British — like the Chief Commissioner's Province — and princely states like Kalat, which was under British suzerainty. When the British left, Kalat declared independence on August 15, 1947 and signed a standstill agreement with Pakistan.

But in March 1948, the Pakistan Army forced the Khan of Kalat to sign an Instrument of Accession. Many Baloch leaders say this was done under pressure and without the people's consent. This belief — that Balochistan was illegally annexed — still fuels the separatist movement today.

A Land Divided, a People Ignored

Balochistan is a massive, dry, and rugged region that stretches across Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. The largest share lies in south-western Pakistan, covering 44% of its land but holding only about 5% of its population.

Despite being rich in coal, gold, copper, gas and minerals, Balochistan remains the least developed region in Pakistan. Roads, hospitals, schools and job opportunities are few. The local people say they are being exploited — their land is taken, but nothing is returned.

Decades of Rebellion

Since being absorbed into Pakistan in 1948, the Baloch people have rebelled repeatedly: in 1948, in the 1950s, in the 1960s, a major uprising in the 1970s and a renewed insurgency since 2003.

Pakistan has always responded with military force. Thousands of Baloch have been arrested, tortured or disappeared. Families still wait for missing loved ones.

The Rise of Armed Groups

Over time, several militant groups have formed, with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) being the most prominent. Others include the Baloch Republican Army (BRA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Republican Guards (BRG). They target: Pakistani military posts, police stations and gas pipelines,

Chinese workers involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

These groups have united under a joint command called BRAS — Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar — to better coordinate their attacks.

The Hijacked Train That Shook Pakistan

On March 11, 2025, the BLA hijacked a train with 400 passengers in the hills between Quetta and Sibi. Women and children were released, but the militants demanded the release of jailed comrades.

Pakistan refused and launched a 24-hour military operation. Officially, 21 civilians and four soldiers died — but unofficial reports suggest higher casualties. Soon after, Baloch groups launched retaliatory attacks across the region.

This incident showed that insurgents are now better equipped, more organized, and capable of confronting elite forces.

May 2025: The BLA’s Massive Attack

On May 10, Indian news agency ANI reported that the BLA had carried out a wave of 71 attacks across 51 locations in Balochistan. The targets included: military bases, intelligence centres, police outposts, highways and mineral transport convoys.

According to the BLA, the goal was to test battlefield coordination, gain control of territory, and prepare for a larger war.

Message to India: “We’re Ready from the West”

On May 11, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch released a direct message to India. He accused Pakistan of using fake peace talks to fool the world and made a bold offer:

“If India decides to take on Pakistan and finish its terrorist activities once and for all, BLA is ready to rise from the western front. We won’t just support India—we will fight alongside it.”

This was not just rhetoric—it was a calculated political move inviting India to see Balochistan as an ally against terrorism.

Iran Joins the Fight

Iran has its own Baloch population in Sistan and Balochistan province. Militant groups like Jaish al-Adl have attacked Iranian forces. In December 2023, 11 Iranian policemen were killed in one such incident.

In January 2024, Iran launched missile strikes into Pakistan’s Balochistan, claiming to target militants. Pakistan hit back the next day. This was one of the rare open military exchanges between the two neighbours—showing how dangerous the Baloch issue has become.

China’s Headache: CPEC in the Crosshairs

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is central to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But it runs through Baloch lands, and locals were not consulted.

Chinese citizens have already died in attacks: a suicide bombing at Karachi University and a bus bombing near the Dasu dam site.

China is now reportedly considering using private military contractors to protect its projects in Pakistan.

Educated Rebels and Digital Warfare

The new face of the Baloch movement is educated, tech-savvy and media smart. During the train hijacking, the BLA used social media to present their version of events globally.

The movement is no longer just tribal. Middle-class Baloch youth are joining, giving the rebellion a modern edge.

People’s Protests Beyond the Guns

The Baloch struggle is not just about bullets. It’s also about basic rights — clean water, fuel, fishing, education and justice. In 2023, Baloch women led mass protests after extrajudicial killings and custodial deaths.

Locals say projects like Gwadar Port have displaced them and fear a demographic shift due to outsiders settling in the area.

A Broken Political System

Pakistan’s politics are deeply entangled with its military. After the army’s crackdown on former PM Imran Khan, many Pakistanis see the current government as a puppet regime.

This makes any serious negotiation with Baloch leaders highly unlikely. Unless Pakistan shares power and resources, the anger in Balochistan will only intensify.

A Region on Edge, the World Must Watch

The situation in Balochistan is no longer just Pakistan’s problem. With China’s CPEC investments, Iran’s missile strikes, and a direct BLA message to India, this region is now a strategic flashpoint.

The Baloch people have suffered silently for decades. Their voice is growing louder — not just with guns, but with demands for dignity, justice and freedom.

The world must listen. If it doesn’t, the next explosion might shake not just Pakistan, but all of South Asia.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science writer and Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed by the writer are his own.)