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Balochistan unrest: Viral video claims Pakistan Army shot girl, paraded body on military vehicle – watch

The video circulating online claims that Pakistan Army personnel shot a young girl and later placed her body on an armoured vehicle.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:15 AM IST
Balochistan unrest: Viral video claims Pakistan Army shot girl, paraded body on military vehicle – watch

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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