/Balochistan unrest: Viral video claims Pakistan Army shot girl, paraded body on military vehicle – watch

Balochistan unrest: A video circulating on social media claims to show a girl’s body being carried on a military vehicle in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The purported clip, which has gone viral on X, has led to accusations from activists and critics that Pakistani security forces used excessive force during operations in the province. The allegations came weeks after separatist groups in Balochistan announced a declaration of independence from Pakistan.
According to reports, dozens of people have been killed in Balochistan since Pakistan launched an anti-terror operation in the province on July 5. However, details about the identities of those killed and the circumstances of each death have been disputed.
The incident has added to long-running tensions in Balochistan, where security operations, missing persons cases and allegations of human rights violations have been major issues for years.
The video circulating online claims that Pakistan Army personnel shot a young girl and later placed her body on an armoured vehicle. The authenticity and full circumstances of the footage could not be independently verified.
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, has witnessed years of conflict involving separatist groups, security forces and armed organisations. The Pakistani government has described its operations in the region as necessary to fight terrorism and protect national security.
Rights groups and Baloch activists have repeatedly accused security agencies of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful actions during counter-insurgency operations.
Pak forces shot an innocent girl, then placed her body on the front of an armored vehicle as if she were some kind of trophy or prize.— برهان الدین | Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) July 29, 2026
They paraded her through the streets.
This is what NaPak Army has been doing in KPK And Balochistan for many years.https://t.co/MnJy27fne7
The latest allegations come at a time when Pakistan is also facing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where clashes between protesters and security forces were reported in Rawalakot.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the government’s action against protesters in the region and compared the demonstrators with India, calling them “enemies like India”.
“I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India,” he said in a video message that also went viral on social media.
Reports from Rawalakot said several protesters were killed during clashes with security forces over the past two days. Local groups claimed that at least 32 protesters lost their lives, though official numbers from Pakistani authorities have not confirmed those numbers.
The protests in PoK began over demands for political rights, economic issues and other local concerns. The clashes have led to criticism of the government’s response to public protests.
The protests in PoK were over demands for political rights, economic issues and local concerns. The clashes intensified the dispute between protesters and the government.
Balochistan has been at the centre of a separatist movement for decades, with groups demanding greater autonomy or independence from Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected these demands and has carried out military operations against armed groups operating in the province.
Human rights organisations have called for transparent investigations into allegations of civilian deaths and urged authorities to ensure accountability in cases involving the use of force.
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