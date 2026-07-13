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Thailand: 27 killed, several injured in Bangkok pub fire

According to the Jerusalem Post, the fire started at one of the most popular entertainment venues in Bangkok's Chatuchak district during the early hours of Monday.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:45 AM IST
Thailand: 27 killed, several injured in Bangkok pub fire
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Members of emergency personnel work next to casualties at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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