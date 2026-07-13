/Thailand: 27 killed, several injured in Bangkok pub fire

At least 27 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a bar in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, in the early hours of Monday, according to Thai authorities. Several other people were injured in the incident. Officials said many victims died while trying to escape through the pub's bathroom. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the fire started at one of the most popular entertainment venues in Bangkok's Chatuchak district during the early hours of Monday.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked to contain the blaze. Local authorities said it took around 35 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Authorities said many of the victims were trying to escape through the pub's bathroom when the fire spread through the building. The incident left at least 27 people dead. Several others suffered injuries and received medical attention.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site after the incident. Prime Minister Charnvirakul confirmed that 27 people had lost their lives and said several others were injured in the fire.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the fire. Officials have not yet released further details.
More information is expected as investigators continue their work and gather evidence from the scene.
(This is a developing story.)
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