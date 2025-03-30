Bangkok Earthquake: Search And Rescue Operations Continue After Collapse Of 30-Storey Building

Earthquake: The search and rescue operations are underway outside the JJ Mall Chatuchak in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday after a 30-storey under-construction building collapsed following the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday.

The earthquake jolted Myanmar, and the tremors were felt in the Thai capital as well. CNN reported that the deputy governor of the Thai capital said that at least 10 people have died in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, as rescuers in Bangkok continue to search for survivors in the collapsed 30-storey building, Al Jazeera reported that Thailand has sent 55 military personnel, six rescue dogs, and essential equipment like cranes and diggers, to help in the continuous relief efforts in Myanmar.

Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, addressed an emergency meeting on Friday and informed that the nation has returned to "normalcy".

PM said, "The country has returned to normalcy," and noted that only the under-construction tower collapsed, sparing other buildings in Bangkok, ANI quoted CNN.

However, over 2,000 reports of structural cracks have prompted inspections of 700 buildings across the city.

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll

An earthquake of 7.7 magnitude, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday.

The epicentre was only about 20 km from Mandalay, the country's second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million. In response, the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, the northeastern part of Shan State, the capital of Nay Pyi Taw, and Bago Region, according to IANS.

As per IANS, the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday said that a total of 1,644 people died and 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing due to the powerful earthquake in Myanmar.

Rescue operations are underway, while international relief efforts are being mobilised.

(with agencies' inputs)