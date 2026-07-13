/Bangkok pub fire: The fatal convergence of soundproofing foam, blocked doors, and toxic fumes at Lat Phrao Venue

What should have been a busy and lively night at a well-known live music venue in Bangkok ended up becoming one of the worst nightlife catastrophes to happen in Thailand in recent times. In the late evening hours, a terrible fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub resulting in 27 deaths while 63 other people were seriously injured, with 22 of them still in critical condition.
Within the first few hours of the fire, Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul arrived on the scene, confirming that search and rescue teams were able to pull out 27 bodies from the debris of the fire.
Emergency rescue operations continued all night long, with the forensics team starting the task of identifying the victims of the deadly tragedy.
Preliminary assessment of the fire incident suggests that the disaster happened as a result of an electrical short circuit in a ceiling-mounted air conditioner or circuit breaker that is situated near the main stage.
As the patrons encountered these massive obstructions in the pitch-dark and smoky corridor, the evacuation process came to a complete stop, effectively sealing the fate of those who had been left behind.
The body-camera footage recorded by first responders using their oxygen masks revealed how horrific it was inside the ruins of the structure. Unable to see or breathe inside the structure and unable to stand the heat and toxicity, dozens of desperate people tried to find shelter from them inside the restroom of the pub.
Clusters of victims were found lying down in the bathrooms and in the immediate vicinity of toilets, suggesting that these people have been fully overcome by the deadly carbon monoxide before they managed to find an exit from the building.
It has been stated by survivors and witnesses alike that there was very little time for anyone to get out of harm's way. The guitarist of the music group explained how the lights abruptly went off just before smoke started coming out of the ceiling accompanied by intense fire.
"My friend who was singing on stage mentioned that they smelled something burning, after which they saw fire erupting from the ceiling," revealed Sukanya Wongwongwai, aged 32 years, who was waiting in the police cordon for information on her missing friend.
An ongoing thorough investigation is now taking place to identify the ignition point and also lay charges against the serious safety violation which had made the venue a death chamber.
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