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Bangkok pub fire: The fatal convergence of soundproofing foam, blocked doors, and toxic fumes at Lat Phrao Venue

A massive fire at Bangkok's Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub kills 27 and leaves 63 injured. Investigations reveal blocked emergency exits and toxic smoke trapped crowds.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Bangkok pub fire: The fatal convergence of soundproofing foam, blocked doors, and toxic fumes at Lat Phrao Venue
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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