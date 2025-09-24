Bangkok: 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Swallows City Street, Sparking Panic Outside Hospital | VIRAL VIDEO

An enormous sinkhole, 50 meters deep, appeared in front of a Bangkok hospital on Wednesday morning, swallowing up cars and power poles. The spectacular collapse, sending shock among the city population, has been attributed by authorities to the construction of a nearby underground railway station.

Dramatic Scene As Crater Emerges

The crater, approximately 30 by 30 meters wide and 50 meters deep, tore through the road in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road. The collapse burst a main water pipe, which poured torrents of water into the crater while fallen power cables produced hazardous sparks. Residents and patients from surrounding buildings were quickly evacuated and roads closed as a precaution by local authorities.

WATCH: Massive, growing sinkhole opens up on road in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand following burst pipe. Residents nearby urged to evacuate. - factal pic.twitter.com/TLhHSqyShm — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 24, 2025

Governor Links Collapse To Subway Construction

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, an engineer, also visited the scene to evaluate the situation. He stated that the road subsidence happened immediately above the junction between a recently completed tunnel for a dual-track railway line and an upcoming station.

"Once the ground fell into that tunnel, then the entire tunnel collapsed. It also ruptured a pipe and the water caused everything to collapse further," Chadchart said in a video uploaded on social media. "We need to seal the hole right away before all the rest is dragged down there, too."

The governor assured the public that although the damage was extensive, the hospital itself was thought to be not affected by the collapse, although a complete damage assessment is under way.

