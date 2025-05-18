Bangladesh Actor Nusraat Faria, Who Played Sheikh Hasina In Biopic Detained In Dhaka: Report

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, known for her portrayal of Sheikh Hasina in the Bangabandhu biopic, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', has been arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, local media outlets reported on Sunday.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that Nusraat was arrested for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests.

A case was filed against 17 actors, including Nusraat, for the alleged attempted murder of a student in the capital's Vatara area during the July uprising last year, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Inspector Sujan Haque of Vatara Police Station said she was arrested this afternoon, as reported by bdnews24.com.

"Our team went to the airport to get her based on information from Immigration Police," he said. "A few days ago, a court approved an attempted murder case against her. She has been shown arrested in that case," as per the outlet.

The case was filed at the police station during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement's protests in 2024, the police said, according to bdnews24.com.

The website of the local news outlet Prothom Alo reported that the actress was arrested at the immigration checkpoint at the airport this morning as she was about to travel to Thailand.

Nusrat made her acting debut with the film Aashiqui (2015), where she played the lead role opposite Ankush Hazra. The film was a commercial success.

She also worked in several other hits such as Hero 420 (2016), Badsha - The Don (2016), Premi O Premi (2017) and Boss 2: Back to Rule (2017).

She essayed the role of Sheikh Hasina in 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', which was released in 2023. It was based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and first president of Bangladesh, who is popularly known as Bangabandhu. It was a co-production between Bangladesh and India, the film was directed by Shyam Benegal and stars Arifin Shuvoo in the titular role.

According to bdnews24.com, Faria said at the time that she could not believe she had the opportunity to portray the Awami League leader.

The actress said, "When I learnt of it, I felt like the luckiest person in my country. Because, no one has ever played her role onscreen before. I don't know if anyone will do it in the future."

"I feel that even if I never act again in the future, I have got the opportunity to play this role, which is the ultimate achievement for me," as per the bdnews24.com.