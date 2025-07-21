A Chinese-made Bangladesh fighter jet crashed in a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others. A fire services official said that rescue and relief operations are underway. A training aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara area this afternoon, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department. Reports said that the aircraft crashed into the college building.

The F-7 jet took off at 1:06 PM, and around 1:30 PM, it went down inside the compound of Milestone College in Uttara Sector 17, reported the Daily Star. A senior official from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport confirmed the incident but said that details about casualties or the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Following the crash, personnel from the Bangladesh Army and eight fire service engines rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations, as confirmed by a fire service alert.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic and emotional scene. Army personnel were seen carrying injured students in their arms, placing them onto rickshaw vans and nearby vehicles to get them medical help as quickly as possible. A professor of the college told the Daily Star that severa students suffered burn injuries. If reports are to be believed, death toll might increase from the accident.

This is yet another setback for China which has been trying to promote its aircraft through image building exercise involving Pakistan and Bangladesh. Earlier, Chinese aircraft and missiles suffered a huge setback during India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor. Not only Chinese fighter jets failed to save Pakistan but their missiles did not hit target and one PL-15 missile even landed in India and remained intact.