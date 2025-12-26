Bangladesh: Why Was Hindu Man Amrit Mondal Beaten To Death? A Deep Dive Into The Rajbari Case

A 29-year-old Hindu man was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district on Wednesday night following allegations of extortion. The victim, identified as Amrit Mondal (also known as Samrat), was reportedly caught by villagers while allegedly attempting to demand money at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM in Hosendanga village, located in the Pangsha upazila. According to local authorities, Mondal was rushed to a nearby hospital following the assault but was declared dead on arrival by medical staff.

The Incident: Alleged Extortion Attempt

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar, Mondal and a group of associates allegedly entered the residence of a local villager, Shahidul Islam, to demand extortion money.

The situation escalated when Shahidul’s family raised an alarm, drawing a large crowd of neighbors to the spot. While Mondal’s associates managed to escape the scene, Mondal was apprehended by the mob. Police reports indicate that weapons were recovered from the site of the confrontation.

Criminal Background and Gang Affiliations

Local residents and police officials told The Daily Star that Amrit Mondal was a "known criminal element" in the area.

Gang Leadership: Reports suggest he led a group under his own name, which locals described as a "terror outfit" involved in intimidation and criminal activities.

Legal Record: Mondal had several pending cases against him at the Pangsha Police Station, including at least one murder charge.

Recent Arrests: Following the lynching, police arrested one of Mondal’s associates, Mohammad Selim, and reportedly recovered firearms from his possession.

Rising Unrest and Targeted Killings

This lynching is part of a broader wave of violence currently sweeping through Bangladesh.

Dipu Chandra Das Case: Last week, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob; his body was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

Crude Bomb Attack: In a separate incident on Wednesday evening in Dhaka, a young man was killed after a crude bomb was hurled from a flyover while he was at a roadside tea stall.

Student Leader Death: The unrest has intensified following the December 18 killing of Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the 2024 student protests.

Government Response

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has called for calm and ordered swift action against those taking the law into their own hands. Authorities confirmed that at least 10 arrests have been made in connection with the killing of Osman Hadi, while investigations into the lynching of Amrit Mondal and Dipu Chandra Das are ongoing.

