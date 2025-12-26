Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000210https://zeenews.india.com/world/bangladesh-amrit-mondal-hindu-man-lynched-rajbari-extortion-allegations-mob-violence-3000210.html
NewsWorldBangladesh: Why Was Hindu Man Amrit Mondal Beaten To Death? A Deep Dive Into The Rajbari Case
AMRIT MONDAL

Bangladesh: Why Was Hindu Man Amrit Mondal Beaten To Death? A Deep Dive Into The Rajbari Case

A 29-year-old Hindu man, Amrit Mondal (alias Samrat), was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh's Rajbari district following allegations of an extortion attempt. While police cite Mondal's alleged criminal history, the incident adds to a series of mob killings across the country.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladesh: Why Was Hindu Man Amrit Mondal Beaten To Death? A Deep Dive Into The Rajbari CaseA 29-year-old Hindu man was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh. (Photo: Social media/X)

A 29-year-old Hindu man was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district on Wednesday night following allegations of extortion. The victim, identified as Amrit Mondal (also known as Samrat), was reportedly caught by villagers while allegedly attempting to demand money at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM in Hosendanga village, located in the Pangsha upazila. According to local authorities, Mondal was rushed to a nearby hospital following the assault but was declared dead on arrival by medical staff.

The Incident: Alleged Extortion Attempt

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar, Mondal and a group of associates allegedly entered the residence of a local villager, Shahidul Islam, to demand extortion money.

The situation escalated when Shahidul’s family raised an alarm, drawing a large crowd of neighbors to the spot. While Mondal’s associates managed to escape the scene, Mondal was apprehended by the mob. Police reports indicate that weapons were recovered from the site of the confrontation.

Criminal Background and Gang Affiliations

Local residents and police officials told The Daily Star that Amrit Mondal was a "known criminal element" in the area.

Gang Leadership: Reports suggest he led a group under his own name, which locals described as a "terror outfit" involved in intimidation and criminal activities.

Legal Record: Mondal had several pending cases against him at the Pangsha Police Station, including at least one murder charge.

Recent Arrests: Following the lynching, police arrested one of Mondal’s associates, Mohammad Selim, and reportedly recovered firearms from his possession.

Rising Unrest and Targeted Killings

This lynching is part of a broader wave of violence currently sweeping through Bangladesh.

Dipu Chandra Das Case: Last week, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob; his body was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

Crude Bomb Attack: In a separate incident on Wednesday evening in Dhaka, a young man was killed after a crude bomb was hurled from a flyover while he was at a roadside tea stall.

Student Leader Death: The unrest has intensified following the December 18 killing of Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the 2024 student protests.

Government Response

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has called for calm and ordered swift action against those taking the law into their own hands. Authorities confirmed that at least 10 arrests have been made in connection with the killing of Osman Hadi, while investigations into the lynching of Amrit Mondal and Dipu Chandra Das are ongoing.

ALSO READ | UP Weather Update: Red & Orange Alerts Issued For 45 Districts; Severe Cold Day Warning For Eastern UP

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

IGP Kashmir
IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Review, Orders Vigilance Across Valley
Turkey Erdogan
Is Turkey's Gen-Z Turning Away From Islam? The Viral Trend Erdogan CAN'T Stop
dna with rahul sinha
Countdown To Yunus’ Ouster Begins: Tarique Rahman’s Dhaka Rally Shakes B'desh
United States
'Don't Need Religious N**s...': Bush-Putin Shared 'Nervous' Fear On Pak Nukes
Bangladesh violence unrest
Who Is Amrit Mandal? Second Hindu Lynched In Bangladesh This Week
China
Pentagon Says China Working To Prevent Indo-US Ties; Beijing Slams Distortion
Bangladesh
What Exactly Is Tarique Rahman’s ‘Plan’ For Bangladesh And Its People?
Mount Kilimanjaro
Five Killed In Helicopter Crash On Mount Kilimanjaro
Canada
Canada Curse? Indian-Origin Man Dies After 8-Hour Wait For Medical Care
Bengaluru Murder Case
He Followed, Waited, Then Shot Her: How A Bengaluru Techie Killed His Wife