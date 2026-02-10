Bangladesh announces financial aid of Rs 29 lakh for Dipu das' family, two days before elections

The Bangladesh interim government on Tuesday announced financial aid of 25 lakh taka to help build a house for the family of Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed in a mob attack in Mymensingh last year, according to local Bangladesh news channel.

This announcement by the interim government came just two days before the Bangladesh general elections.

Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man was brutally beaten and burnt to death on December 18 in the Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka Upazila, Mymensingh district, Bangladesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, a mob accused him of making disrespectful remark, what they perceived as "Blasphemous."



He was allegedly attacked, tied to a tree, and set on fire in what was widely characterised as an act of communal violence.

The interim government said that Dipu Das was the only breadwinner of his family and promised long-term financial support for their rehabilitation. As part of this aid, 25 lakh taka has been earmarked to construct a permanent house for the family, ensuring their future security.

The aid will be provided under the supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tarakanda in Mymensingh district.

As per Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Bangladesh Education Adviser, Dr CR Abrar on Tuesday said that the killing of Dipu Chandra Das was a "brutal crime with no justification and has no place in our society."

He also said that the government's move to support Dipu's family can't compensate for the value of a human life, but promised that the state remains committed to ensuring justice for the family.

He further said that the killing, fueled by communal hysteria, was a national disgrace, and only justice could help the country move past this shame.

Emphasising the government’s stance, he said Bangladesh upholds the right of people from all religions, ethnicities, and communities to peacefully express their views, provided it is done respectfully. He stressed that even in times of disagreement, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

12 people directly involved in the incident have been arrested, and the investigation is still underway. The education adviser affirmed that all those responsible would be held accountable through the proper legal process.