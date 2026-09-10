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  • /Made-in-China tank explodes during live-fire drill: Two dead, officer airlifted to Dhaka in critical condition | VIDEO

Made-in-China tank explodes during live-fire drill: Two dead, officer airlifted to Dhaka in critical condition | VIDEO

Two Bangladesh Army soldiers died and an officer was critically injured after a Chinese-designed Type 59 tank exploded during a firing exercise in Chittagong.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
Made-in-China tank explodes during live-fire drill: Two dead, officer airlifted to Dhaka in critical condition | VIDEO
Image Credit: Made-in-China tank explodes during live-fire drill.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Made-in-China tank explodes during live-fire drill: Two dead, officer airlifted to Dhaka in critical condition | VIDEO
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