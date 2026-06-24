/Bangladesh to buy 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets in $2.2 Billion deal: What it means for India

Bangladesh is poised to move forward with one of its most ambitious military acquisitions to date, initiating plans to procure 24 Chinese J-10CE multi-role fighter jets. According to reports from the Dhaka-based media outlet Daily Waadaa, the Tarique Rahman-led administration is expected to advance the procurement during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China this week. Senior officials indicate that Dhaka aims to formally sign the $2.2 billion defense agreement by August.