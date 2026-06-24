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Bangladesh to buy 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets in $2.2 Billion deal: What it means for India

Bangladesh is moving to acquire 24 Chinese J-10CE multi-role fighter jets in a major $2.2 billion deal under its 'Forces Goal 2030' plan. While the 4.5-generation aircraft upgrades the BAF, it locks Dhaka into long-term strategic dependency on Beijing right on India's eastern border.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Bangladesh to buy 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets in $2.2 Billion deal: What it means for India
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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