/Bangladesh to buy 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets in $2.2 Billion deal: What it means for India

Bangladesh is poised to move forward with one of its most ambitious military acquisitions to date, initiating plans to procure 24 Chinese J-10CE multi-role fighter jets. According to reports from the Dhaka-based media outlet Daily Waadaa, the Tarique Rahman-led administration is expected to advance the procurement during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China this week. Senior officials indicate that Dhaka aims to formally sign the $2.2 billion defense agreement by August.
The development has drawn immediate attention in New Delhi, as the J-10CE is the exact 4.5-generation fighter deployed by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) against the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the high-intensity aerial skirmishes of Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
The pursuit of the advanced Chinese platform aligns directly with Dhaka’s long-standing "Forces Goal 2030" defense modernization blueprint, first conceptualized in 2009.
If finalised, the deal will mark a massive technological leap for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF). For decades, the BAF has relied on a modest, increasingly obsolete fleet of roughly 40 to 44 combat aircraft. This primarily consists of 36 aging Chengdu F-7s (a legacy Chinese derivative of the Soviet MiG-21) and eight Russian-origin MiG-29s.
Under the proposed $2.2 billion package, each J-10CE unit is estimated to cost around $40 million—positioning it as a highly cost-effective alternative to Western counterparts like the French Rafale or American F-16, which can exceed $120 million per unit. The comprehensive deal reportedly includes long-term logistics infrastructure, maintenance spares, and pilot training from Beijing, with initial aircraft deliveries projected for late 2026 or early 2027.
Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the J-10CE is Beijing’s flagship export fighter outside of its classified fifth-generation stealth projects.
Performance & agility: Powered by the WS-10B afterburning turbofan engine, the jet reaches speeds of Mach 1.8. Its distinct delta-wing and canard configuration, governed by digital fly-by-wire controls, grants it extreme maneuverability in close-quarters dogfights.
Avionics & firepower: The platform is anchored by an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar capable of tracking multiple targets under severe electronic jamming. Crucially, it is integrated with China’s PL-15 long-range, beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile.
Payload versatility: With 11 hardpoints carrying up to 5,600 kilograms of ordnance, the multi-role fighter fits Bangladesh’s economic strategy of employing versatile, single-engine aircraft capable of handling both air defense and maritime strike profiles.
Coinciding with the prospective jet deal, Bangladesh is currently modernizing a World War II-era airbase in the Lalmonirhat district, situated just 20 kilometers from the Indian border. The upgrade features new aircraft hangars, repair facilities, and advanced air defense radar systems.
Dhaka has strongly refuted regional media speculations that the base would host Chinese-built missile or drone systems aimed at India. Defending its sovereign right to infrastructure development, the Bangladesh government clarified that the base is being optimised solely for its domestic fleet of transport aircraft and helicopters, remaining under exclusive national military command.
From a purely tactical standpoint, defense analysts note that 24 J-10CE fighters will not alter the military equilibrium in the region. The IAF’s Eastern Air Command, based in Shillong, maintains an overwhelming qualitative and quantitative edge. India commands four front-line squadrons equipped with Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Dassault Rafales across West Bengal and Assam—numbering roughly 60 to 70 modern aircraft backed by integrated network-centric warfare capabilities and S-400 air defense shields.
However, the strategic ripple effects are more profound:
Strategic dependency: Operating the J-10CE binds Dhaka to Beijing for decades. Bangladesh will rely entirely on China for software updates, specialized technical expertise, proprietary weaponry, and critical spare parts.
The geopolitical grid: With both Pakistan and Bangladesh operating identical front-line Chinese fighters, New Delhi faces a landscape of enhanced Sino-centric military standardisation on both flanks. This could facilitate seamless data-sharing, joint training doctrines, and deeper operational familiarity between the Pakistani and Bangladeshi air arms, significantly complicating India's long-term regional defense planning.
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