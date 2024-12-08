Bangladesh Court Clash: Case Filed Against Hindu Monk, Hundreds Of Followers

A case was lodged on Sunday against Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and hundreds of his followers over a violent clash on the Chittagong court premises, according to a report by The Dhaka Tribune. The monk, who faces sedition charges, has been named as the primary accused alongside 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified people.

The complaint was filed by Enamul Haque, a businessman and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh activist, before Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique. Haque alleged that he was attacked by Chinmoy Krishna’s followers on November 26 while leaving the court after completing land registry work.

“They targeted me because I was wearing a panjabi and a cap. The attack left me with a fractured right hand and head injuries,” Haque said. He was rescued by bystanders and admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Haque explained the delay in filing the complaint, citing prolonged illness from the injuries sustained in the attack. “Haque’s right hand was fractured, and he sustained head injuries in the assault. The case names Chinmoy Krishna as the principal accused,” his lawyer stated.

The incident is one of several clashes tied to Chinmoy Krishna’s arrest on sedition charges on November 25 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. His detention has sparked widespread demonstrations by supporters and heightened tensions within Bangladesh’s Hindu community.

On November 27, police in Chittagong filed three related cases at Kotwali police station, naming numerous individuals and hundreds of unidentified persons for obstructing law enforcement and attacks during protests.

Additionally, another case was filed by a businessman on November 28, alleging an assault near Rangam Cinema Hall. That complaint named 29 individuals, including members of political organizations and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), alongside 40 to 50 unidentified persons.

Chinmoy Krishna, a former ISKCON member and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sommilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, has become a polarizing figure. His arrest has amplified concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, especially as attacks on minority communities have risen in recent months.

The arrest coincides with strained relations between Bangladesh and India following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her government was replaced on August 5 by an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus after a student-led protest.

The growing unrest reached a tragic climax when Assistant Government Prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed during a protest in Chattogram after Chinmoy Krishna’s bail was denied on November 26.

On December 3, a Bangladesh court deferred the hearing on Chinmoy Krishna’s bail petition to January 2 after no lawyer appeared to represent him. His supporters continue to stage protests, demanding his release and condemning the government’s actions as discriminatory.