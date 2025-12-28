Bangladesh on Sunday dismissed India’s concerns regarding the safety of Hindu minorities, describing recent incidents involving members of the community as “isolated criminal acts” rather than examples of systemic persecution.

"With much regret, we note that there are systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systematic persecution of the Hindus," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that these incidents are being misrepresented to create anti-Bangladesh sentiment in India. Highlighting one case cited by India, Bangladesh pointed out that the individual involved was a listed criminal who died during an extortion attempt alongside a Muslim accomplice, emphasizing that portraying the event as minority-targeted is misleading.

“We note that there are systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systemic persecution of the Hindus and maliciously used to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments in different parts of India. We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India," the press statement added.

The remarks came two days after India expressed concern over what it called “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in Bangladesh.