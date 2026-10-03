Bangladesh is moving from buying military drones to learning how to build them at home, with Turkey and China now tied to separate production plans. For India, the primary concern lies in the location. The proposed Turkish-linked factory is planned in Bogura, in northern Bangladesh, near an air base and close to the Siliguri corridor linking India with the Northeast by land.
The Bogura project was publicly announced in July. Bangladesh State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam said a joint-venture drone manufacturing facility would be built with Turkish cooperation next to the planned Bangladesh Air Force base in the district. Bogura airport is also being upgraded as part of the government’s plans for northern Bangladesh.
"The prime minister said the joint venture drone factory or industry with Turkiye will be built alongside the Bogura air base," Shahe Alam said.
The government has approved what officials described as Bangladesh's first full air force base in the north, where new fighter aircraft are expected to be stationed. The Turkish company that will take part in the Bogura venture has not been officially named in the public announcement.
That distinction matters because Bangladesh already uses Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones. The Bangladesh Army acquired six TB2s in 2023, while later defence reporting has put the total order at 12.
The Bogura plan is one part of a wider programme. In January, the Bangladesh Air Force signed a government-to-government agreement with China Electronics Technology Group Corporation International, or CETC International, to establish a UAV manufacturing and assembly plant inside Bangladesh.
The deal includes technology transfer, industrial training and joint technical work. Bangladesh says the facility will initially give its air force the ability to manufacture and assemble medium-altitude long-endurance drones and vertical take-off and landing UAVs. The air force also plans to develop Bangladeshi drone platforms under the programme.
That changes the nature of Dhaka's drone programme. Imported aircraft give Bangladesh an operational fleet. Production agreements with China and Turkey could give it engineers, assembly lines, maintenance skills and experience in building unmanned aircraft at home.
Bogura sits in northern Bangladesh, within a few hundred kilometres of the Siliguri corridor area. The narrow corridor provides the land connection between the rest of India and the northeastern states. As per media reports, the proposed drone facility is roughly 100-200 km from the corridor.
A local manufacturing and repair network would give Bangladesh a different capability from a fleet dependent entirely on imported aircraft. Parts could be assembled closer to operating bases, maintenance could be handled domestically and technical skills could grow with each production cycle.
The defence projects are moving ahead as India and Bangladesh work on political ties. Officials have discussed a possible visit to New Delhi by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, although no date has been fixed.
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