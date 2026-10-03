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From buyer to builder: Why Bangladesh's Turkish drone factory near Siliguri has India watching

Bangladesh plans local drone production with Turkey and China, including a Bogura facility in the north. Here is why the project matters to India and the Siliguri corridor.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
From buyer to builder: Why Bangladesh's Turkish drone factory near Siliguri has India watching
Image Credit: ANI. PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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From buyer to builder: Why Bangladesh's Turkish drone factory near Siliguri has India watching
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