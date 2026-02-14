Advertisement
NewsWorldShocking BJP victory in Bangladesh: How a single seat stunned the border; Tarique Rahman set for Sunday oath
BANGLADESH ELECTION RESULTS

Shocking 'BJP' victory in Bangladesh: How a single seat stunned the border; Tarique Rahman set for Sunday oath

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP alliance wins a landslide 212 seats in the 2026 Bangladesh polls. Clarifying the ‘BJP’ victory in Bhola-1 and the path forward for the new government.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shocking 'BJP' victory in Bangladesh: How a single seat stunned the border; Tarique Rahman set for Sunday oathTarique Rahman is set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh. (PHOTO: ANI)

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: In a result that briefly sparked confusion across the border, the BJP has secured a victory in the Bangladesh National Parliament elections-though it is not the Indian political party of the same name. Andaleeve Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), emerged victorious in a high-stakes contest as the country moves toward a new political era.

The election, held on Thursday, marks the first democratic exercise since the "Gen-Z" movement led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Bhola-1: A decisive victory for andaleeve Rahman

According to the Result Collection and Dissemination Centre in Agargaon, Andaleeve Rahman won the Bhola-1 constituency with a significant margin. The unofficial results from the 13th National Parliament Election are as follows:

  • Andaleeve Rahman (BJP): 105,543 votes
  • Md Nazrul Islam (Jamaat-e-Islami): 75,337 votes

While the Bangladesh Jatiya Party is an ally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), this win represents the party's sole victory in the current parliamentary polls. In a simultaneous referendum held in the same constituency, voters overwhelmingly supported the "Yes" mandate with 143,473 votes against 44,731 "No" votes.

BNP secures supermajority in post-Hasina era

The broader electoral landscape shows a decisive shift toward the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Following the suspension of the Awami League's registration by the Election Commission, the contest transformed into a primary rivalry between the BNP and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.

Unofficial tallies indicate the BNP has crossed the 200-seat mark in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad. This mandate provides a clear path for the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to transition power to an elected administration.

The return of Tarique Rahman

The 2026 election marks the definitive political comeback of Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former PM Khaleda Zia. After years of exile and political turbulence, Rahman is now positioned to lead the nation.

Often a polarizing figure in South Asian politics, Rahman’s victory signifies a dramatic realignment of power in Dhaka. He is expected to take the oath of office this Sunday, finalizing the transition from the interim council to a BNP-led government.

A new chapter after the 'Gen-Z' revolution

The 13th National Parliament Election follows nearly two years of transition after the student-led protests of 2024. The banning of the Awami League and the exile of Sheikh Hasina created a political vacuum that the BNP has now successfully filled. International observers noted the turnout and the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls as a milestone for the country's democratic recovery.

