NewsWorldBangladesh election results 2026: Tarique Rahmans BNP secures majority, Jamaat-e-Islami manages to cross only 50 seats | Key highlights
BANGLADESH ELECTION RESULTS

Bangladesh election results 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP secures majority, Jamaat-e-Islami manages to cross only 50 seats | Key highlights

Bangladesh election results 2026: BNP is set to form the next government with a clear absolute majority in parliament. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from political activity and did not participate in the polls. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami obtained 68 seats. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh election results 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP secures majority, Jamaat-e-Islami manages to cross only 50 seats | Key highlights Bangladesh election results 2026

Bangladesh election results 2026: A fierce political showdown was witnessed in Bangladesh, with the BNP led by Tarique Rahman establishing a landslide victory, defeating  Jamaat-e-Islami. 

BNP is set to form the next government with a clear absolute majority in parliament.

Also read- Bangladesh election results 2026: PM Modi speaks to Tarique Rahman, says 'as two close neighbours...'

Bangladesh election results 2026

ANI reported, citing Prothom Alo, that Bangladesh's Election Commission has declared the official results for 297 constituencies in the 13th National Parliament election.

Announcements for the Chittagong-2 and Chittagong-4 constituencies have been deferred and will be made at a later stage, while the result of another constituency was postponed earlier.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed provided these details during his concluding remarks at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon on Friday, outlining the status of the declared and pending seats.

Who won how many seats? 

Of the 297 announced seats, here is what each party won:

- The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies won 212.

- According to Prothom Alo, the party-wise breakdown shows that the BNP won 209 seats independently.

- The 11-party electoral alliance headed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats. 

- Jamaat-e-Islami obtained 68 seats, Jatiya Nagorik Party six, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis two, Khelafat Majlis one, Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP one, Gana Sanghati Andolon one, and Gana Adhikar Parishad one seat.

- Islami Andolan Bangladesh took one seat, and independent candidates claimed seven seats.

Voter turnout stood at 60.26 per cent in this election, with 48 million 74 thousand 429 "yes" votes and 22 million 25 thousand 627 "no" votes cast, according to Prothom Alo.

What led to this major political shift? 

Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from political activity and did not participate in the polls, leading to a major shift in the nation's political dynamics after nearly two decades.

Prothom Alo also noted that the strong showing by BNP reflects a significant shift following the exclusion of the Awami League and the electorate's response to the contest between major forces.

(with ANI inputs)  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

