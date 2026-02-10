Bangladesh February 12 Election: Tarique Rahman's BNP vs Jamaat - Who is ahead?

Bangladesh is all set to go for its national elections on February 12. Voting is expected to start at 7.30 am on February 12, the campaigning will end at 7.30 pm on February 10. Voting will be held for 299 of the 300 seats in Bangladesh’s Parliament. In addition to choosing their parliamentary representatives, voters will also participate in a referendum on the July Charter. Election campaigning began on January 22, with 1,981 candidates in the fray across 299 constituencies. The polls are expected to engage nearly 127 million registered voters nationwide.

According to a new research report released in Dhaka, a sharp rise in Islamist politics following the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh could have widespread negative consequences, particularly for women. The report, titled "Rupture, Reform, and Reimagining Democracy: Navigating the Agony of Transition," was published by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD). It examines the political and ideological shifts that have taken place since the uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The electoral battle has effectively narrowed into a two-front contest between the country’s main political alliances. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, is estimated to command between 33 and 35 per cent voter support. Challenging it is the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), which is projected to attract around 30 to 34 per cent support. A look at recent pre-poll surveys:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

* A report by Bangladesh’s The Daily Star cited a public opinion poll conducted by Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD) ahead of the 13th national elections.

* The survey estimated that the BNP-led alliance could emerge as the largest bloc, winning approximately 208 seats.

* According to the same poll, the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance was projected to secure around 46 seats.

* Other projections included three seats for the Jatiya Party, four for smaller parties, and about 17 seats for independent candidates.

* The study was based on responses from 41,500 voters and covered all 300 constituencies using the primary sampling unit methodology.

* Voter preference data showed 66.3% support for the BNP, while Jamaat-e-Islami received 11.9% backing.

* The National Citizen Party recorded 1.7% support, the Jatiya Party 4%, and independent candidates 2.6%.

* The poll highlighted stronger BNP support among women voters, with over 71% expressing preference for the party.

* Region-wise, the BNP-led alliance performed best in Chattogram and Sylhet.

* Jamaat-e-Islami showed relatively higher support in Barishal and Khulna, while the Jatiya Party’s base appeared strongest in Rangpur.

* In contrast, another survey released recently indicated a much tighter race between the two main alliances.

* That poll suggested the BNP-led alliance could receive 44.1% of the vote, closely followed by the Jamaat-led alliance at 43.9%.

* It projected the Jamaat-led alliance winning 105 constituencies, while the BNP-led alliance could secure 101 seats.