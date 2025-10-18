Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport In Dhaka, Flights Suspended

A fire broke out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, prompting the temporary suspension of all flights.

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm. Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Kawser Mahmud stated that teams from the airport’s fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, and other relevant agencies swiftly reached the scene and launched a coordinated operation to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.