DHAKA AIRPORT FIRE

Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport In Dhaka, Flights Suspended

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport In Dhaka, Flights SuspendedPurported visuals of the fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (Photo: X)

A fire broke out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, prompting the temporary suspension of all flights.

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm. Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Kawser Mahmud stated that teams from the airport’s fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, and other relevant agencies swiftly reached the scene and launched a coordinated operation to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

