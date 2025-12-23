Bangladesh is witnessing unrest ahead of the February 2026 general elections following the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi.

Dipu Chandra Das's Death

Congress workers staged a protest against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata on Monday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The protests came in the backdrop of a mob lynching of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

According to reports cited by ANI, Dipu Das, who was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

India-Bangladesh Visa Operations

Bangladesh's visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri have been temporarily suspended following recent incidents, a foreign ministry official told ANI on Monday.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, in a notice, also said that all consular and visa services have been temporarily suspended.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission last week.

Meanwhile, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, effective Sunday, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the port city.

Bangladesh Agitation

ANI reported, citing Daily Star, that Inqilab Moncho, one of the prominent platforms that rose during the 'July Uprising' in Bangladesh, on Monday warned of launching a mass movement to oust the current interim government of the country if justice is not delivered in the killing of its convenor.

The warning was issued by Abdullah Al Jaber, the organisation's member secretary, during an emergency press conference at Shaheed Hadi Chattar earlier today.

This comes after Inquilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

He was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, announced a national day of mourning on December 20.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election.

Bangladesh's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday said the murder case of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, will be taken up by the Speedy Trial Tribunal to ensure timely justice, according to the Daily Star.

Also Check- Meet Tarique Rahman: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleed Zia's Son To Return Home - Why Is He Coming Back?

Bangladesh General Elections 2026

Chief Adviser of the government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to holding the country’s general elections on February 12, stressing that the Interim government is fully prepared to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful vote.

“The nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights, which were stolen by the autocratic regime,” according to IANS, Professor Yunus said during a telephone conversation with Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, at around 7:30 pm Dhaka time.

(with agencies' inputs)