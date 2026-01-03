Advertisement
NewsWorldBREAKING | Bangladesh: Another Hindu Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Beaten And Set On Fire
KHOKON DAS ATTACK

BREAKING | Bangladesh: Another Hindu Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Beaten And Set On Fire

Khokon Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, has died after being beaten and set on fire by a mob. The brutal killing highlights rising safety concerns for minorities ahead of the February 2026 elections.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Bangladesh: Another Hindu Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Beaten And Set On FireA Hindu man, identified as Khokon Das, has died after being brutally assaulted and set on fire by a violent mob in Bangladesh. (Photo: Social media/X)

A Hindu man, identified as Khokon Das, has died after being brutally assaulted and set on fire by a violent mob in Bangladesh. The incident marks a grim escalation in targeted attacks against religious minorities as the country nears its high-stakes national elections scheduled for February 2026.

 

