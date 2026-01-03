NewsWorldBREAKING | Bangladesh: Another Hindu Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Beaten And Set On Fire
BREAKING | Bangladesh: Another Hindu Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Beaten And Set On Fire
Khokon Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, has died after being beaten and set on fire by a mob. The brutal killing highlights rising safety concerns for minorities ahead of the February 2026 elections.
Trending Photos
A Hindu man, identified as Khokon Das, has died after being brutally assaulted and set on fire by a violent mob in Bangladesh. The incident marks a grim escalation in targeted attacks against religious minorities as the country nears its high-stakes national elections scheduled for February 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement