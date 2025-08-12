DHAKA: The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh on Tuesday rejected the application of senior Supreme Court lawyer Z.I. Khan Panna to represent former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the case of crimes against humanity linked to last year's July demonstrations. Analysts reckon the decision constitutes a travesty of justice, denying Hasina the right to be represented in the case.

The application was filed by lawyer Nazneen Nahar on behalf of Panna at the tribunal seeking to defend Hasina in the case, local media reported. The tribunal questioned the purpose of the application during the testimony stage, stating that it could not be accepted.

"The train has already left the station; there is no way to board it by informing the station master. At this stage of the case, there is no opportunity to appoint a new lawyer," leading Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard quoted the ICT as saying in response to the petition.

The tribunal noted that the state has already appointed Supreme Court lawyer Amir Hossain to conduct hearings on behalf of Hasina. Earlier, on August 3, the prosecution at the ICT began its proceedings in a case against Hasina and two others over alleged crimes against humanity.

The co-accused include former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Following the proceedings, the Awami League denounced the charges brought against its leadership, calling them a "politically motivated" move orchestrated by the Muhammad Yunus-led "illegitimate" interim government.

Awami League leader Mohammad A. Arafat stated that neither former Prime Minister Hasina nor him have received any formal notice of the trial proceedings against the party members, which he said, highlights the "absurdity" of the "unelected" government.

"This is part of a broader campaign by an unelected usurper heading an illegitimate government, intent on erasing democratic legitimacy, silencing opposition, and clinging to power. Such a regime has no legal or moral authority to prosecute a government elected by the people's mandate. An illegitimate regime cannot amend legislation passed by Parliament. Only Parliament has that authority," Arafat said in a statement.

He said that no democratically elected leader should be "prosecuted for upholding constitutional duties in the face of violent insurrection."