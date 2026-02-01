Bangladesh invites India as election observer for February 2026 poll; New Delhi yet to confirm

Bangladesh has invited India to join an international group of election observers for its upcoming general election and referendum, but India has not yet confirmed participation.

Other pending invitees include Nepal, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, and Romania, according to a recent statement from Bangladesh's Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Lamiya Murshed, SDG Coordinator and overseer of international observer coordination, stated, "We expect the number of international observers/countries to increase, as several countries invited to send observer missions have yet to confirm the names of their delegates." This aligns with prior reports of 330 confirmed observers.

Confirmed observers include delegates from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union, alongside delegations from 16 nations totaling 57 observers – led by Malaysia (14) and Türkiye (12).

Nearly 2,000 candidates from 50+ parties contest 300 seats in the upcoming Bangladesh elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. The invitation aims for more transparency than the 2024 polls.​

The election will be the first after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the July 2024 protests and clashes.

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 amid deadly protests that ended her 15-year rule, sparking interim governance under Muhammad Yunus. Hasina’s Awami League faces a poll ban, amplifying geopolitical stakes as Dhaka seeks broad observer buy-in.

The unrest in Bangladesh has seen a sharp increase in minority persecution and attacks across districts, drawing global condemnation. Hindus, Christians, and others report "structural" violence, heightening fears ahead of polls and complicating India's potential role.

With 330 observers confirmed and more expected, the vote's transparency will test regional dynamics, potentially reshaping South Asia if India joins the watch.



