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Bangladesh in talks with China for fighter jets: What It means for South Asia’s air power balance

The plan is to bring in up to 20 aircraft, along with training, logistics and long-term maintenance support. The deal is valued at about US$2.2 billion.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Bangladesh in talks with China for fighter jets: What It means for South Asia’s air power balance
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters)

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