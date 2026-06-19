/Bangladesh in talks with China for fighter jets: What It means for South Asia’s air power balance

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s proposed acquisition of Chinese-built J-10CE multirole fighter jets is feeding into assessments across South Asia, with Indian security circles viewing it as part of an expanding Chinese military footprint in the region. The plan to bring in up to 20 aircraft, along with training, logistics and long-term maintenance support, is valued at about US$2.2 billion and is being structured as a phased purchase spread over roughly a decade.
The talks gained pace after Bangladesh’s interim administration under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus moved to accelerate defence negotiations following the political transition in August 2024. The plan sets deliveries for 2026-2027, allowing Dhaka time to upgrade its air fleet without immediate financial burden.
The J-10CE is a 4.5-generation fighter equipped with modern radar systems, beyond-visual-range missile capability and digital combat networks. Military observers across the region have taken note of its performance profile, especially after reports of its operational use India-Pakistan military exchanges in May 2025.
For Bangladesh, the deal is seen as part of an effort to upgrade ageing aircraft and improve overall air defence capability. Its present fleet includes older platforms such as F-7 and MiG-29 fighters, which are seen as limited against newer-generation systems in the region.
In India, attention around the deal is driven not only by the aircraft itself but also by Bangladesh’s geography. The country shares a long border with India’s eastern states and located near the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to its northeast.
Any introduction of modern combat aircraft in Bangladesh’s northern and central airbases is therefore being factored into India’s long-term defence planning. The corridor’s importance in moving troops and supplies makes it a sensitive point in regional security calculations.
The timing of the negotiations also comes at a period when India-Bangladesh relations have gone through political tension following leadership changes in Dhaka in 2024. While recent political changes after the 2026 elections have opened limited space for diplomatic talks, the defence trajectory with China has continued along its earlier path.
Beijing supplies a large share of Dhaka’s military hardware (submarines, tanks, missile systems, naval vessels and aircraft). The addition of J-10CE fighters would increase this dependence by extending Chinese involvement into advanced air combat systems that require continuous technical support, training and software integration.
Such systems are not limited to one-time delivery. They create long-term operational links through spare parts supply chains, pilot training and maintenance networks. This has made Chinese defence exports a durable part of Bangladesh’s military structure.
Beijing sees Bangladesh as strategically important because of its location near India’s eastern border and the Bay of Bengal. The deal also fits with China’s infrastructure and trade investments in the country, including Belt and Road-linked projects.
Indian defence planners are reviewing how this development may influence eastern sector readiness. The J-10CE’s radar systems, networked targeting capabilities and modern missile compatibility are seen as a step up from Bangladesh’s present air fleet.
While Dhaka has not shown any hostile intent, the introduction of newer-generation aircraft is expected to influence regional planning. India is likely to adjust surveillance coverage, air defence deployment and fighter readiness across its eastern commands.
Additional attention is also being placed on how similar Chinese-origin platforms are in use by Pakistan, raising questions in Indian strategic circles about overlapping systems in neighbouring countries.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.