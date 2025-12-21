Advertisement
BANGLADESH UNREST 2025

Bangladesh Lynching: 10 Arrested In Killing Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das

Three more people have been arrested in the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. With these arrests, the total number of people held in the case has risen to ten.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Bangladesh Lynching: 10 Arrested In Killing Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra DasHindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh. (Photo source: X/@amitmalviya)

In a post on X, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said that seven suspects were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while three others were detained by the police.

Those arrested by RAB are Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). The police arrested Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul, Yunus said.

Exiled Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen said on Sunday that Dipu did not insult any religion and was killed after false rumours were spread against him. She demanded life imprisonment for those involved in the crime, especially the floor manager, and said none of the accused should be released later through legal manipulation.

Nasreen also urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of religious minorities.

In an earlier post on X, she claimed that Dipu Chandra Das was falsely accused of blasphemy after a minor dispute with a Muslim co-worker, who allegedly spread the claim that Das had insulted the Prophet, triggering the mob attack.

Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was later set on fire. The killing sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The lynching took place amid nationwide unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Thursday.

