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Pak-led Mecca defence pact reaches India's eastern doorstep as Bangladesh shows interest

Bangladesh may join the Mecca Pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Here is why India is watching the 4,096-km border and China’s J-10CE talks.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Pak-led Mecca defence pact reaches India's eastern doorstep as Bangladesh shows interest
Image Credit: AI. Bangladesh sees ‘no risk’ in joining Mecca defence pact.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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