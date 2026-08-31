New Delhi: India’s eastern security flank could face a new strategic complication if Bangladesh joins the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, bringing Dhaka into a Pakistan-linked collective defence framework while Pakistan already sits on India’s western border. Bangladesh has not yet joined the pact and says it has not received a formal invitation. But Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has told Parliament that Dhaka would consider membership positively if invited, while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said there was no inherent risk in joining.