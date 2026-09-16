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  • /Bangladesh PM received two invitations, we haven't heard back: MEA on Tarique Rahman's India visit

Bangladesh PM received two invitations, we haven't heard back: MEA on Tarique Rahman's India visit

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman received two invitations from India, for a bilateral visit and the BRICS Summit as BIMSTEC chair, while his proposed India visit remains pending.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Bangladesh PM received two invitations, we haven't heard back: MEA on Tarique Rahman's India visit
Image Credit: ANI

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Bangladesh PM received two invitations, we haven't heard back: MEA on Tarique Rahman's India visit
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