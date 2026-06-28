/Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman wrapped up his first foreign visit since taking office in February this year with a series of agreements and commitments from China. The two sides discussed infrastructure projects, trade ties, BRICS membership and the long-pending Teesta River project.
On Friday (June 26), Rahman met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on the final day of his China tour. The talks between them covered reducing the trade imbalance between Dhaka and Beijing, the Teesta Master Plan and plans to strengthen their strategic partnership.
At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, BNP Chairman and Honorable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is on an official visit to China.— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) June 25, 2026
Premier Li Qiang accorded Prime Minister Tarique Rahman a red-carpet welcome and a Guard of Honour at the Great Hall of the People in… pic.twitter.com/JUaijc2bBI
Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, said the two countries had adopted a new action plan to upgrade their existing bilateral ties into a “long-term strategic partnership”.
The meeting took place at Beijing's Great Hall of the People at 10am local time. Amin later briefed journalists on the outcomes of Rahman's visit and the talks held with the Chinese leadership.
Rahman formed his government on February 17, and this was his first overseas trip as prime minister. After leaving Dhaka on June 21, he completed a two-day visit to Malaysia before heading to China.
During his stay in China, Rahman held several meetings with business leaders and trade representatives. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the visit resulted in 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four additional agreements.
Amin said both sides also discussed moving forward with development projects that are underway. “China wants to help us build a 'multimodal transport system' through roads, bridges and railways,” he said.
BNP Chairman and Honorable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the plenary session of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 in Dalian, China, as an invited guest.— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) June 24, 2026
Themed “Innovating at Scale”, the forum focuses on global economic… pic.twitter.com/fx7W0ynzG6
The Chinese foreign ministry also released a statement after the meeting, saying both countries should strengthen their relationship and expand cooperation in development partnerships.
Dhaka and Beijing later issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities.
Amin said Rahman also met Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.
According to the Bangladesh side, respect for each other's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity was a major part of the talks between the two governments.
The management of the Teesta River emerged as one of the important topics during the talks. China expressed interest in providing technical assistance and carrying out a feasibility study for the project.
Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairman and Honorable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing today.— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) June 25, 2026
The meeting highlighted the longstanding friendship… pic.twitter.com/1yiPIcnElZ
Amin said both sides also discussed improving regional connectivity through the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM). Plans were also set out to develop the Chattogram Port as a regional hub and modernise the Mongla Port.
“Based on the talks between the top leadership of both countries, a 16-point joint declaration has been issued. It provides details about the future roadmap of bilateral ties and important decisions,” he said.
According to him, China also assured Bangladesh that it would continue supporting development efforts related to road, bridge and railway infrastructure. Beijing also pledged cooperation for the Anwara Special Economic Zone, the Mongla Economic Zone, environmentally friendly development projects and energy security initiatives.
The Chinese foreign ministry said in its statement that Beijing would continue supporting Bangladesh on matters related to sovereignty, internal affairs and economic development.
According to the statement, “No matter how the international situation changes, Beijing will never deviate from the fundamental purpose of friendly relations between China and Bangladesh. China will always stand with Bangladesh as a trustworthy friend, good neighbour and better partner.”
It also said, "China supports Bangladesh's efforts to safeguard its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and opposes any form of foreign interference."
After the meeting, Amin told reporters, "The agreements signed between the two countries mainly focus on investment cooperation, green development and expanding cooperation in other sectors."
Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairman and Hon’ble Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Dalian International Conference Centre, China.— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) June 23, 2026
Mr. Zwinggi congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office and highly… pic.twitter.com/0h8pcA4LUd
He added that both governments had also discussed a joint action plan.
"A memorandum of understanding has been signed for our Global Development Initiative. It includes sectors such as health, education and skill development. Along with this, a separate cooperation plan for human resource development has also been signed," he said.
He further said China had assured Bangladesh of its support in finding a solution to the Rohingya crisis.
During the visit, Beijing promised to support Dhaka at various international forums and help Bangladesh secure membership in BRICS.
Rahman returned to Dhaka on Friday (June 26) night after completing his three-day visit to China.
Relations between India and Bangladesh had deteriorated during the tenure of Professor Muhammad Yunus's interim government. After Rahman came to power, both countries showed interest in improving ties.
Recent attempts by New Delhi to push back “Bangladeshis” across the border have, however, created tensions between the neighbours.
Another issue emerged after controversy surrounding the recent Delhi visit of Rahman's Adviser Zahid ur Rahman. Bangladesh raised the matter through diplomatic channels after he allegedly faced immigration-related difficulties at Delhi airport and returned to Dhaka.
Zahid described the incident as "unexpected" and "unfortunate". India's Ministry of External Affairs later said that he had left Delhi airport of his own choice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Rahman to visit New Delhi in February. However, he chose Malaysia and China for his first official foreign trips.
Before coming to power, Rahman's party had repeatedly said that it would pursue an independent foreign policy if elected.
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