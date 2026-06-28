Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts

Bangladesh and China signed 13 MoUs and four additional agreements as Dhaka pushes for stronger trade, infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:32 AM IST
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts
Image Credit: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Photo: X/Bangladesh Nationalist Party)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts
Bangladesh China Relations2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202642 min ago
3
Vozinha51 min ago
4
Venezuela earthquake1 hr ago
5
Mohamed Salah1 hr ago