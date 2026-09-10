/'How shall we go?': Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to skip BRICS Summit as Dhaka questions India invite

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is unlikely to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with his government drawing a sharp distinction over India's invitation. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Rahman was not personally invited as Bangladesh's prime minister and that the invitation was instead extended to the current chair of BIMSTEC.
Kobir questioned how Rahman could attend the September 12-13 summit when, according to Dhaka's interpretation, no invitation had been issued to him in his capacity as Bangladesh's head of government.
"How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our Prime Minister was invited? The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Chair was invited," Kobir was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star.
India has invited Rahman to the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC, the seven-member regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.
Earlier Bangladeshi government statements had confirmed receiving an invitation for Rahman, while later statements stressed that the BRICS outreach invitation was addressed to the BIMSTEC chair rather than personally to the Bangladesh prime minister.
Kobir said Bangladesh was still working towards a bilateral visit by Rahman when the "timing is conducive." A possible visit in August did not go ahead as discussions between New Delhi and Dhaka continued.
Several issues have complicated the relationship since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh for India following her removal from power in August 2024. Dhaka has sought her extradition, while India has said the request is under examination.
Key issues surrounding the delayed India visit:
The two governments have kept diplomatic channels open, but Tarique Rahman has yet to make an official bilateral visit to India since becoming prime minister.
The 18th BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with India holding the BRICS chair for 2026. The theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
Rahman's expected absence will therefore be watched closely because it comes as India and Bangladesh try to manage one of the more difficult periods in their recent relationship. For Dhaka, the issue is about the status of India's invitation. For New Delhi, Rahman was invited to the outreach session as BIMSTEC chair.
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