Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'How shall we go?': Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to skip BRICS Summit as Dhaka questions India invite

'How shall we go?': Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to skip BRICS Summit as Dhaka questions India invite

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman skips the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi over invitation protocol disputes amid growing diplomatic tension with India.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
'How shall we go?': Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to skip BRICS Summit as Dhaka questions India invite
Image Credit: ANI. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UPSSSC PET 2026 exam dates announced: Check full schedule, exam timings and important details here
2
3
4
5