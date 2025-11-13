Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983824https://zeenews.india.com/world/bangladesh-president-issues-july-national-charter-implementation-order-introduces-bicameral-parliament-2983824.html
NewsWorld
BANGLADESH

Bangladesh President Issues July National Charter Implementation Order, Introduces Bicameral Parliament

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday issued the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, revoking the clause that previously allowed constitutional reform measures to be automatically enacted if the Constitutional Reform Council failed to act within a given timeframe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladesh President Issues July National Charter Implementation Order, Introduces Bicameral ParliamentBangladesh Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: ANI)

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday issued the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, revoking the clause that previously allowed constitutional reform measures to be automatically enacted if the Constitutional Reform Council failed to act within a given timeframe.

Under the new order, once the referendum is approved, the next parliament will hold a dual mandate, serving both as the legislature and as the Constitutional Reform Council. This body will have 180 days from its first sitting to finalise and enact the necessary constitutional amendments.

The order also outlines the introduction of a bicameral legislature, with the Upper House of the Jatiya Sangsad to be formed through a proportional representation (PR) system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a national address, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus elaborated that the Upper House will comprise 100 members, proportionally representing the votes received by political parties in the national parliamentary elections. Any constitutional amendment will require the approval of a majority of Upper House members.

 

 

Yunus further explained that if the referendum yields a “yes” vote, the Constitutional Reform Council will be composed of representatives elected in the next parliamentary polls, who will concurrently serve as members of parliament. The council must complete its reform work within 180 working days of its first session, and within 30 working days of its completion, the Upper House will be constituted accordingly. The Upper House will continue to function until the final working day of the Lower House.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Moves To Bicameral Parliament Under New Reform Order
personal care
Best Face Moisturizers for Healthy & Hydrated Skin | Top Picks on Amazon
women’s fashion
Best Women’s Puffer Jackets for Winter | Stylish & Warm Jackets on Amazon
personal care
Best Tinted Lip Balms for Soft & Smooth Lips | Hydrating Balms on Amazon
Narendra Modi
Delhi Blast A Terror Attack But Why India Is Shy Of Naming Pakistan - Read
Delhi blast
Boy Found Traveling In Car's Dikki Due To Shortage Of Space; Netizens React
Red Fort Blast
Is Turkey A New Pakistan? Red Fort Probe Uncovers Ankara-Based Handler 'Ukasa'
Technology
How To Turn On Emergency Alerts On iPhone To Receive Real-Time Updates
women heels
Best Stylish Heels for Women | Elegant Party & Wedding Footwear on Amazon
DigiTathya
Catch Next Big Thing In Product Verification: DigiTathya Goes Live In GFF 2025