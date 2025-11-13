Bangladesh President Issues July National Charter Implementation Order, Introduces Bicameral Parliament

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday issued the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, revoking the clause that previously allowed constitutional reform measures to be automatically enacted if the Constitutional Reform Council failed to act within a given timeframe.

Under the new order, once the referendum is approved, the next parliament will hold a dual mandate, serving both as the legislature and as the Constitutional Reform Council. This body will have 180 days from its first sitting to finalise and enact the necessary constitutional amendments.

The order also outlines the introduction of a bicameral legislature, with the Upper House of the Jatiya Sangsad to be formed through a proportional representation (PR) system.

In a national address, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus elaborated that the Upper House will comprise 100 members, proportionally representing the votes received by political parties in the national parliamentary elections. Any constitutional amendment will require the approval of a majority of Upper House members.

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 13, 2025

Yunus further explained that if the referendum yields a “yes” vote, the Constitutional Reform Council will be composed of representatives elected in the next parliamentary polls, who will concurrently serve as members of parliament. The council must complete its reform work within 180 working days of its first session, and within 30 working days of its completion, the Upper House will be constituted accordingly. The Upper House will continue to function until the final working day of the Lower House.