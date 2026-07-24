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Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns citing health concerns

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned citing serious health concerns, leaving the Speaker of Parliament to assume presidential duties until a new leader is elected.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns citing health concerns
Image Credit: ANI

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