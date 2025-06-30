Bangladesh: Protest Erupts In Dhaka After Hindu Woman Raped By Local Politician; Five Arrested

New Delhi: Massive protests erupted in Dhaka on Monday as students from Dhaka University took to the streets demanding justice following the alleged rape of a 21-year-old Hindu woman in Cumilla by a local politician affiliated with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to an India Today report, the accused, Fazor Ali, a 38-year-old resident of Ramchandrapur Pachkitta village, was arrested along with four others in connection with the incident. Ali is reportedly a member of the Khaleda Zia-led BNP.

The assault occurred on June 26, 2025, when the victim, whose husband is currently working in Dubai, was staying at her father’s home with her children during the local Hari Seva festival. At around 10 pm, Fazor Ali allegedly broke into the house after the victim refused to open the door and proceeded to assault her. Locals intervened and beat the accused, but he managed to escape, India Today reported.

Ali was later arrested around 5 am on Sunday in Dhaka’s Saydabad area, following an extensive manhunt. Police also detained three individuals for allegedly recording the assault and circulating the video on social media, a move that further outraged the public.

A case has been registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act based on a written complaint by the survivor, filed on June 27. The Muradnagar police have launched a formal investigation into the case.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, particularly due to its communal implications. Protests intensified amid growing concerns over the safety of minorities in the country. In recent months, especially following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there has been a reported rise in targeted violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Footage from the protests showed Dhaka University students chanting slogans and demanding “direct action” against those involved. Protesters have called for swift justice and stricter enforcement of laws protecting women and minorities.

The Bangladesh government has yet to release an official statement addressing the incident or the rising tensions.