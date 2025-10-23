Bangladesh Protests China-Backed Teesta Plan: Why India Fears Its ‘Chicken Neck’ Could Be At Risk

Chattogram (Bangladesh): On the evening of October 19, hundreds of students formed a human chain near Shaheed Minar at Chattogram University. Carrying torches and placards, they marched to the monument, demanding the immediate implementation of the Teesta Master Plan and a fair share of the river’s waters for Bangladesh, according to the government news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The protest, organised by students from the Rangpur Division, focussed on water injustice and Bangladesh’s sovereign control over its resources. Participants raised slogans emphasising that the Teesta plan could boost farming, create jobs and strengthen the economy in northern Bangladesh. As the protest concluded, demonstrators called for the protection of national interests and equitable water distribution for regions dependent on the Teesta River.

Earlier, torch rallies had been held in five northern districts, where thousands demanded the immediate rollout of the master plan.

Teesta Master Plan And India’s Concerns

The Chinese-assisted master plan is seen in Dhaka as an alternative to the long-stalled water-sharing treaty with India. Experts in India have raised alarms due to the plan’s proximity to the Chicken Neck corridor, the narrow stretch connecting northeastern India to the rest of the country.

The 1996 Ganga water-sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh will expire in 2026, and unilateral moves by Dhaka could affect India’s water security and regional cooperation. The Teesta River originates in Sikkim, flows through West Bengal and merges with the Brahmaputra (Jamuna) in Bangladesh.

Dhaka has accused India of withholding water during dry seasons, impacting irrigation and daily needs, while floods surge during monsoons.

Bangladesh Moves Ahead With Chinese Support

In March, Bangladesh’s interim government led by Mohammad Yunus requested a 50-year river management plan from China, citing its expertise in water management. Chinese firms are now set to participate in the project, with Dhaka seeking 6,700 crore taka for the first phase. Several political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have expressed support.

Former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar stated that the plan would allow Bangladesh to build a major reservoir to reduce dependence on India during dry seasons.

The Teesta Water Dispute

The dispute centres on how the Teesta River’s waters are shared. Bangladesh seeks sufficient water for agriculture and daily use, while India, particularly West Bengal, expresses concerns over shortages during dry months. Despite decades of talks since the 1990s, no agreement has been reached, with West Bengal’s objections repeatedly stalling progress.

In 2024, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had indicated that proceeding with China could be preferable to continuing negotiations with India.

Security Implications For India

The Teesta Master Plan lies close to the Chicken Neck region. India is also wary of potential Chinese presence near the Lalmonirhat airbase, though Bangladesh’s military claims that the facility is solely for national purposes and aviation education.

Indian strategic analysts warned that Chinese involvement could allow surveillance of Indian military installations, troop movements and critical infrastructure. Energy and environmental expert Kalol Mustafa wrote in the Dhaka-based Daily Star that India fears Chinese personnel at the project site near the Chicken Neck corridor.

The Indian analysts emphasised that activating Lalmonirhat airbase with Chinese participation could significantly enhance aerial monitoring capabilities over Indian forces and installations.

Political Dimensions

The protests demanding the implementation of the China-backed Teesta Master Plan emerge months ahead of general elections in Bangladesh. Political parties are likely to use the issue to consolidate support, with the BNP expected to leverage it for political gains.

The government faces a complex challenge, as Teesta’s water resources are both strategically sensitive and politically charged.