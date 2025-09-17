Bangladesh Reopens Pilkhana Wounds: Why Release Of BDR Mutiny Convicts Undermines Military Cohesion

Bangladesh recently reopened a painful chapter with a controversial decision. In February 2009, Bangladesh was shaken by the Pilkhana mutiny, when troops of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) revolted at their Dhaka headquarters, killing over 74 people, including 57 army officers. The revolt lasted two days. The brutality of the murders holds deep scars for those who experienced it and the nation at large. The then director general of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, was also murdered during the mutiny at the headquarters.

In its aftermath, the BDR was reorganised as the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). At the time, mass trials handed down dozens of death sentences and hundreds of prison terms. More than a decade on, the scars of the incident still weigh heavily on Bangladesh’s memory. Calls for a reinvestigation of the BDR mutiny show lingering doubts about accountability and unanswered questions from the 2009 tragedy.

The incident was of such a grave nature and vast scale that the number of people accused in the case amounted to 850. Of these, 278, mostly BDR personnel, were acquitted. According to a news report by New Age, on November 5, 2013, the trial court sentenced 568 soldiers in the murder case. Of them, 152 were awarded the death penalty and 162 were handed life imprisonment. Additionally, a total of 256 individuals were sentenced to varying jail terms.

In January 2025, 178 BDR personnel were freed in the explosives case tied to the mutiny. After this, more such releases were granted in the following months. As per reports, the rebellion saw the paramilitary soldiers shooting their commanders from close range. Some even hacked and tortured them to death, hiding their bodies in sewers, hurriedly digging graves, and capturing and humiliating their frightened family members in barracks.

Instances of release of convicts from the 2009 BDR massacre risk bringing back the trauma for families and undermining military cohesion. The releases took place in phases from multiple jails, such as High-Security Jail, Kashimpur Jail-1, and Kashimpur Jail-2.

Justice must be consistent, fair, and perceived to be so by the citizens. It cannot be replaced by political convenience or quick gestures of reconciliation. The mercy granted by the courts risks discipline of the armed forces. What also falls under scrutiny is the country’s respect for those who lost their lives and trust in the rule of law. It all depends on honouring court verdicts and making sure that mercy is not allowed to turn into impunity.

Relatives of those killed in the mutiny, and survivors, have expressed concern and argued that releasing large numbers of convicts threatens justice. There is also another side that demands investigations into deaths in custody, especially of BDR personnel who died while remanded, claiming some may have been tortured or died unnaturally. However, families say collective release risks ignoring individual responsibility.

The case that led to these releases is the Explosive Substances Act case, distinct from the murder convictions in the mutiny case. Some convict-accused had already been acquitted in the murder case, but had been held based on the explosive case for many years.

The Army Chief warned against attempts to create confusion over responsibility for the mutiny, insisting that the judicial verdicts must be respected and not questioned.

For democracy and the rule of law, the process matters as much as the outcomes. Transparency about who is released and on what legal grounds is essential to preserve public trust. The government’s move to free those convicted in the BDR mutiny risks rewriting one of Bangladesh’s darkest chapters.