Bangladesh is examining 101 agreements and MoUs signed with India during Sheikh Hasina's years in power. New Delhi says Dhaka has not officially told it anything about the exercise yet. But one sentence from the Ministry of External Affairs has put the review under a sharper spotlight. "Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said after confirming that India had so far only seen media reports about the review. The obvious question is: Which Indian interests could be affected if Dhaka changes the terms of the Hasina-era agreements? The answer runs through Bangladesh's ports, roads and waterways, with some of the arrangements directly connected to India's Northeast.