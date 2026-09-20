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  • /Bangladesh reviews 101 Hasina-era India deals; India's 'protect our interests' message draws attention

Bangladesh reviews 101 Hasina-era India deals; India's 'protect our interests' message draws attention

Bangladesh says 101 agreements with India are under review but rules out blanket cancellation. Here's why port and transit arrangements are drawing attention from New Delhi.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Bangladesh reviews 101 Hasina-era India deals; India's 'protect our interests' message draws attention
Image Credit: AI-edit/author.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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