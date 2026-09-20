Bangladesh is examining 101 agreements and MoUs signed with India during Sheikh Hasina's years in power. New Delhi says Dhaka has not officially told it anything about the exercise yet. But one sentence from the Ministry of External Affairs has put the review under a sharper spotlight. "Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said after confirming that India had so far only seen media reports about the review. The obvious question is: Which Indian interests could be affected if Dhaka changes the terms of the Hasina-era agreements? The answer runs through Bangladesh's ports, roads and waterways, with some of the arrangements directly connected to India's Northeast.
Bangladesh Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni first disclosed that the government was reviewing 101 agreements and MoUs signed with India under the previous Awami League government.
"You will get the outcome very soon," Moni said while responding to questions about the arrangements, including those concerning Chattogram and Mongla ports.
He also alleged that arrangements under the previous government gave vessels from a friendly country preferential treatment at Chattogram Port.
Dhaka has since clarified a point that changes how the dispute should be read.
Moni said there is no plan to cancel all 101 agreements. Instead, Bangladesh intends to examine the pacts, identify provisions it considers contrary to its interests and seek changes where required.
That leaves a much bigger question unresolved: which provisions will Dhaka seek to change?
The port arrangements are particularly important because they connect Bangladesh directly with India's Northeast.
India and Bangladesh signed an MoU in 2015 covering the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for Indian goods. An agreement followed in 2018 and an operating procedure in 2019.
The system permits cargo to travel through Bangladesh by road, rail, waterways or a combination of those modes.
For India, geography explains the attraction.
The routes provide connections towards Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam. Indian government documents list links from Chattogram and Mongla towards Agartala via Akhaura, Dawki via Tamabil, Sutarkandi via Sheola and Srimantpur via Bibirbazar.
India's shipping ministry said when the operating procedure was completed that the routes could reduce the distance, time and logistics cost involved in moving goods to and from the Northeast.
So a change in access conditions, fees or operating rules would be more than a technical alteration to an old agreement.
It could affect a connectivity system India has spent years developing.
For now, there is no announced Indian countermeasure. That distinction matters.
Jaiswal said New Delhi had received no official communication from Bangladesh concerning the review.
"We have also seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially," he said.
He then added: "Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests."
The MEA did not specify what those actions might be.
Claims that India has already decided to freeze credit, restrict energy supplies or take other economic measures therefore go beyond what New Delhi has publicly announced.
Dhaka says it wants to rewrite terms, not tear everything up
Bangladesh's latest explanation suggests the immediate dispute may be over individual provisions rather than the existence of the entire bilateral framework.
Moni said agreements would be examined for inconsistencies and that provisions considered harmful to Bangladesh's interests could be removed after review.
That could put the focus on practical questions: transit charges, port treatment, operating conditions and other terms negotiated during the Hasina government.
It also means the fate of the 101 agreements cannot yet be treated as settled.
Dhaka has not publicly produced a final list of agreements it wants changed, nor has it announced that the port-access arrangements will be scrapped.
The review comes as the two neighbours already face another major bilateral negotiation.
The 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is due to expire in December 2026.
Asked about it alongside questions over the 101 agreements, Jaiswal said technical-level discussions under the existing bilateral mechanism would continue.
That puts two sensitive tracks in play at roughly the same time: Bangladesh's examination of agreements inherited from the Hasina period and negotiations surrounding a major water-sharing arrangement.
For years, India and Bangladesh expanded cross-border connectivity through ports, waterways, roads and rail links.
Dhaka is now going back through that framework agreement by agreement.
Bangladesh says it does not intend to throw out all 101 pacts. India says it has not yet received an official proposal from Dhaka.
For now, both sides appear to be keeping their options open as the review unfolds.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.