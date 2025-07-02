BREAKING: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison For Contempt Of Court

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) convicted deposed Awami League leader and ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in jail on a contempt of court charge Wednesday in The Dhaka Tribune reports.

The three-member panel chaired by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the verdict. The court also acquitted Gobindaganj's Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gaibandha to two months in jail, states the report.

This is the first time that the deposed Awami League leader has been convicted in any case since she stepped down from office and went into exile 11 months ago.

Recently, ICT had formally indicted Hasina for crimes against humanity on charges of instigating mass killings as a part of a nationwide uprising in July, local media said.

As per reporting by The Dhaka Tribune, charges filed by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and his team, blame Hasina as the mastermind of the brutal crackdown that transpired during the July and August in 2024 unrest.