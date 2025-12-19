Who Was Osman Hadi? The 'Inqilab Mancha' Spokesperson Whose Death Just Triggered A National Crisis

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader in the 2024 Student Uprising Movement and organiser of the youth platform Inqilab Mancha, has passed on. The youth activist was under life-threatening conditions in Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after fighting to survive a daylight assassination attempt in Dhaka.

Being flown to Singapore on the 15th of December for neurosurgery, the young leader, aged 32 years, died on the 18th of December, 2025.

The Assassination: A Targeted Strike In Dhaka

The assault on Osman Hadi occurred on the 12th of December, only a day after the schedule for the coming general elections in February 2026 had been released by the interim government.

The Incident:

Hadi was riding an auto-rickshaw in the Paltan area of Dhaka when unidentified gunman wearing masks, who were seated on a motorcycle, began firing at Hadi. Hadi was shot at a close range.

Medical Efforts: Initially, he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a coma. Later on, he was shifted to the Evercare Hospital. Realising the seriousness of his neurological injuries, the interim government decided to shift him through an air ambulance.

Singapore MFA Statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore confirmed the death of the journalist, "Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Hadi succumbed to his injuries."

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Hadi was a prominent activist, whose rising star was associated with the "July Uprising" of 2024, which brought about the downfall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Political Platform: As a convener for Inqilab Mancha, he was strongly opposed to both Awami League and Pro-India politics.

Election Candidate: At that point in time, Hadi was running as an independent election candidate in the Dhaka-8 seat for the election scheduled in February 2026.

Controversial Height: He was known for his aggressive nationalism. His group played an important role in making sure that Awami League is banned from Bangladeshi politics.

Unrest And National Response

The news of Hadi's death triggered protests and violence all over Bangladesh last night.

Protests Erupt: Thousands gathered at the Shahbagh junction in the capital, Dhaka, shouting slogans and demanding justice. Mobs went on a rampage, attacking the offices of major dailies like Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, as well as an office of the ruling Awami League in the city of Rajshahi.

Anti-India Demonstrations: Protesters claimed that the assassins had been connected with "defeated fascist forces" that had escaped to India, hence leading to anti-India protests outside Indian missions.

Yunus Vows Justice: Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus spoke to the nation, calling Hadi a "fearless frontline fighter." There will be a one-day state mourning in honor of Saturday (December 20th). Yunus said that those responsible for the "premeditated attack" will be brought to "swift justice."

Investigation And Rewards

The police forces of Bangladesh are conducting a massive search operation to catch the culprits. The Home Ministry has already announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh (approximately USD 42,000) for tips that lead to the arrest of the attackers. Although some people related to the attackers have been arrested, the main attackers are still on the run.

