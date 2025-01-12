Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Expressing 'Concern' Over Fencing At Border

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has raised "deep concern" over the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma to express its objections.

"Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He stressed that such activities particularly the "unauthorized attempt" to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, "have caused tensions and disturbances along the border." "He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorization undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length," the statement read.

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also expressed "deep concern and disappointment" over the alleged killing of a Bangladeshi citizen at Sunamganj. He also called for urgent action by the Indian authorities to stop the recurrence of such incidents and demanded enquiries into all these border killings.

Jashim Uddin said it is a "matter of grave concern that despite repeated firm commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue non-lethal strategy and to stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing." He called upon the Government of India to advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border, it said.

"Bangladesh believes that such issues should be resolved through constructive dialogue, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, and in a way that upholds peace and tranquillity along the border," the statement said.

In response, the Indian High Commissioner stressed a cooperative approach to combat crimes at the border and effectively address the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking. He further said that the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh have been in communication and co-operative approach to combating crimes.

"I met foreign secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking to have understanding with regards to fencing border for security", envoy Pranay Verma told the reporters after meeting Bangladesh Foreign Secretary. "Our two border guard forces, BSF and BGB have been in communication and understanding will be implemented and co-operative approach to combating crimes", Verma added.