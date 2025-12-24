Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman’s Address Likely To Spell Political, Diplomatic Agenda

NEW DELHI: A “double-layer” security cordon across Dhaka has been put in place ahead of the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on December 25, after more than 17 years in exile, according to reports from Bangladesh. His return is being described as a pivotal moment for the BNP, where he intends to mobilise and formulate its electoral strategy ahead of the 2026 polls in the absence of his ailing mother, party supremo Khaleda Zia.

Tarique Rahman is the son of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, and has been the BNP’s acting chairman since February 2018.

Now 60, he rose through party ranks in the 1990s and early 2000s, becoming a central figure in BNP organisational politics and youth mobilisation.

He is married to Dr Zubaida Rahman and has a daughter, Zaima Rahman. Tarique spent over 17 years in exile in London, leaving Bangladesh amid legal cases and political turmoil.

During his time abroad, he continued to lead the party de facto, directing strategy and outreach from Britain while facing multiple convictions in Bangladesh on charges ranging from corruption to involvement in violent incidents. These convictions have been contested by his followers as politically motivated.

His return ahead of the February 2026 general election, when announced, was widely covered by regional media, with the BNP organising a high-profile reception and signalling an intent to reassert its national presence.

Tarique’s lineage gives him symbolic authority within BNP’s rank-and-file, where he represents continuity with the Zia family’s political legacy and offers a focal point for supporters in disarray following Khaleda Zia’s ill health and limited public role.

His return is therefore as much about morale and symbolism as it is about day-to-day leadership.

According to reports, BNP leaders have framed his arrival as a catalyst for mass mobilisation, and party organisers expect large turnouts and renewed grassroots energy that could translate into electoral momentum if sustained.

Thus, authorities have stepped up security arrangements, with visitors being prohibited entry into the airport on Thursday, where he is expected to land around noon, Bangladesh time.

His return close to a national election has reportedly energised supporters and consolidated sentiments, but it also is said to threaten reopening legal and diplomatic fault lines and gives ammunition among some quarters to question the party’s governance credentials and legal standing.

However, most of the proceedings against Tarique are alleged to have been initiated by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile, and her Awami League remains banned from contesting the polls.

Domestically, Tarique’s return intensifies a polarised political environment, with the rise of hardliners and fundamentalist forces and widespread rioting and arson.

Internationally, his presence may prompt renewed scrutiny from foreign governments and rights observers concerned about political stability and rule-of-law standards.

Considering the current volatility within, the global community will be watching whether his return escalates tensions or opens space for negotiated political engagement.

His speech at a grand reception organised by the BNP will be closely monitored to understand his immediate political and diplomatic agenda.

Thursday’s reception is anticipated to draw around two million people, and the BNP has mobilised supporters and volunteers to ensure a smooth event, which is seen as a pivotal moment for the party and its supporters.